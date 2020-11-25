Detailed US update for Microsoft Flight Simulator

The US is the basis of the latest update for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The game’s free World Update II update makes flights over the USA much more vivid and realistic.

Asobo Studio has added high resolution versions of 50 important places and structures in the USA. These places and structures include the White House, Mount Rushmore, Statue of Liberty, Hoover Dam, and Kennedy Space Center. A special night view decorated with neon lights is also offered for the Las Vegas Strip.

Detailed versions of Atlanta, Dallas / Fort Worth, Friday Harbor and New York Stewart airports are among the additions to the game with the update. According to the information given by Asobo, visual and functional improvements were made in 48 airports as well. In a statement from the studio, it was also stated that many new aerial view textures have been added to the game. Adding lights to small streets and fixing bugs are also part of the latest update for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Two months ago, a Japan-focused update was released for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The US update shows that the region-oriented update approach for the game continues.



