Detailed description of the new Mario gameplay + Rabbits: Sparks of hope

Ubisoft Forward 2022 has allowed players to take a fresh look at many of the studio’s upcoming games, not the least of which is its next game in collaboration with Nintendo, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The show wasted no time and immediately moved on to the continuation of the Mario + Rabbit Kingdom Battle 2017 game to demonstrate what new adventures await the inhabitants of the Mushroom Kingdom and Ubisoft’s chaotic rabbit-like creatures. As part of the presentation, Ubisoft told the players in detail about the turn-based gameplay of the series and the changes that Ubisoft Paris and Ubisoft Milan bring to the sequel.

In a detailed review of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the heroes go to the planet Terra Flora to investigate the influence of the villain of the Course and try to repair the damage already done. Faye, an associate producer of the game, was there to talk about the deep dive and outline the gameplay updates made to the aforementioned turn-based strategy game, and also tease how big some of the environments will be. However, the video quickly returns to the gameplay and gives players the opportunity to take a good look at the fight, contrasting Mario and his friends with a giant wiggler infected with dark matter Courses.

One of the first changes that players will notice is a greater emphasis on character archetypes, characteristics, strengths and weaknesses, which puts more emphasis on the composition of the team. An example that can be seen in deep diving is how Mario is a mobility—oriented character, while Bowser acts more like a tank to absorb damage. Players will also be able to equip sparks, which apparently act as character modifiers, giving unique bonuses such as increased ice damage or temporary invisibility for the character they are attached to.

This emphasis on archetypes, strengths and weaknesses extends to enemy units, which players can take a quick look at before engaging in battle with a giant wiggler trying to knock Mario’s train and Rabbits off the rails. As Faye says in detail, knowing the enemy units on the field will allow players to choose their team to best face the enemies on the field.

Along with these new features, deep immersion reinforced the changes already seen when the Sparks of Hope gameplay was first shown on Nintendo Direct in June 2022. These include an emphasis on mobility in combat encounters and characteristic techniques that will be used against enemies to temporarily neutralize enemies, provide protection bonuses or inflict devastating damage.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will be released on October 20 on the Nintendo Switch.