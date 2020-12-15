Detail ‘Among Us’ seen in Rocket League game

Among Us, one of the most talked about games for a while, appeared on the Rocket League map. The Rocket League Among Us map, which has been developed for a while, managed to attract attention in a short time. To remind you, Rocket League, which was very popular when it was first released years ago and was chosen as the game of the year, also managed to increase the number of players. In short, the game has a mechanic where you try to score goals against the opponent team with the tools you can customize.

Rocket League Among Us map looks very good

Twitch broadcaster and developer named Lethamyr shot the first video of the game on live broadcast and it looks really ambitious. This map, which will be liked by gamers who love both games, allows to do everything that needs to be done on the Among Us side via Rocket League. For example, even the Imposter voting page, which is one of the indispensable parts of Among Us, is included in the Rocket League.

Developers named Lethamyr, Gidek, Cinderblock and Corina create this fun map. The most fun part of the map is that there are missions like Among Us and the Imposter is also included. Note that the game map is not available at the moment, but the developer named Lethamyr is waiting for support.



