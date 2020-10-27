Destruction AllStars, PS5’s Games, Postponed to 2021

Sharing a blog post today, Sony announced that Destruction AllStars, which was announced as one of the PlayStation 5’s release games in June, was postponed to 2021. In the blog post, it was stated that there will be a refund for pre-orders.

PlayStation 5, Sony’s next-generation game console, will be presented to players in the next month. The Japanese company announced many games to come for PlayStation 5 during the event held in June. One of these games was Destruction AllStars, which is normally planned to be released alongside PlayStation 5.

Sharing a blog post today, Sony announced that Destruction AllStars’ release date was delayed from November to 2021. Good news as well as bad news, the company said the game will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers free of charge for two months after its release. The blog post also stated that those who pre-ordered the game will be refunded.

What kind of game is Destruction AllStars?

Developed by UK-based game studio Lucid Games, Destruction AllStars promises an experience similar to Destruction Derby, released in 1995, and Rocket League, today’s most popular car soccer game. The aim of the game is to detonate as many vehicles as possible and become the winner of the arena.

In this game where you can participate in 16 player online matches, each vehicle has some unique abilities. As with the vehicles, the characters in the game also have their own abilities and you can get off the vehicle and continue the fight on foot if you wish. The challenges aren’t just limited to the competitors; There are various obstacles and traps on the track. What you need to do is to overcome all these difficulties and achieve victory.

PlayStation 5 will take its place on the shelves in our country from 19 November 2020. Although one of the debut games, Destruction, has been postponed to AllStars 2021, there are still many games to play such as Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Astro’s Playroom and Spider-Man: Morales. Sony also says a new trailer of Destruction AllStars and information on the game will arrive next week.



