Destruction AllStars gets new gameplay trailer

The official presentation of the PlayStation 5 brought several news and showed some games of the new generation as well. One of them is Destruction AllStars, a car battle game that has just received a new gameplay trailer with a focus on the character Lupita. Watch the video:

In addition to the massive gameplay, the PlayStation blog took the opportunity to give more details of the game modes that will be available to players, stating that they intend to add others in the future:

Mayhem (Deathmatch – solo or teams)

Carnado (Collect points for destroying other cars and sacrifice your car for Carnado – Solo or teams)

Stockpile (Capture and control – teams)

Gridfall (Last surviving car)

Training (Complete the tutorial and practice with any of the 16 AllStars)

One Small Step (Unlock exclusive cosmetics in an organized series of challenging events against AI)

In addition, Sony points out that it is possible to access an extensive wardrobe of cosmetic options for the AllStars and their gamer profile. You can unlock items and level up in multiplayer to earn coins and spend them for free in the store.

The game, which had previously been scheduled for November alongside the new Sony console, has been postponed until February to be included as the free PSPlus game of the month on PlayStation 5.

Are you more excited about Destruction AllStars? Use the comments section to give your opinion.



