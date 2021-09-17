Destroy All Humans! 2 Has Announced Remake For PS5, Xbox Series And PC

Destroy All Humans: A few weeks ago, we reported that the THQ Nordic anniversary event would now take place in September and would involve the announcement of several new games — including the “Classic Franchise Rescue”. Very good: the news is coming out today and it’s very good! The classic Destroy All Humans! 2 will also get a remake, for PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

The trailer for Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed has Crypto destroying everything and terrorizing humans, but with the good humor characteristic of the series: the aliens appear playing Amerika, by Rammstein. Check out the video below:

Same story with new construction

The story is the same as in the 2006 game: in the 1960s, the KGB destroys Crypto’s mothership and he seeks revenge by razing places like the US, the UK, the Soviet Union, Japan and even the moon. It turns out that THQ Nordic is completely redoing the game, using the Unreal Engine 4 and adding new features.

Speaking of features, these are the ones listed on the official website, so far. Below, you can watch the gameplay video that the producer also released today.

Show these hippies who’s boss, using classic weapons and new technologies, such as Meteor Shower;

Explore the ’60s Earth Mother and unload your space disk over its entire fictional cities;

Defend a much larger open world from those who want to impede your mission;

Aspire humans from different countries and squeeze them into DNA cocktails to increase their skills;

Invite friends to play doubles and enjoy the story in co-operative split-screen games;