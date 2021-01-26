“Destiny the Winx Saga” drama “Lupine” blowing up?

The series “Destiny: The Winx Saga” dethroned “Lupine” with Omar Sy on Netflix. Thus, it is placed in first position of the ranking!

Barely broadcast on Netflix, the series “Destiny: The Winx Saga” becomes number 1 in front of “Lupine”.

Recently, Télé-Loisirs indicated that the series “Lupine” with Omar Sy was at the top of the Netflix rankings in no less than eleven countries! The media indicating the countries in question: “the United States, Brazil, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Morocco and the Netherlands “.

But it didn’t last long. Indeed, it’s been almost a week since the story of the fairies from Alfea’s School of Magic hit the mark! In Belgium, “Destiny: the Winx Saga” has just dethroned the essential “Lupine” with Omar Sy from number 1 of the top 10 Netflix. Wow!

This fiction is inspired by “Winx Club”, an Italian American animated series from the beginning of the millennium, broadcast on France 3, then in the youth programs of other channels.

“Fate: The Winx Saga” highlights the story of Bloom, a 16-year-old girl unlike any other. She is indeed a fairy! And of course, she is endowed with magical powers that she’ll have to learn to harness as she works.

If we are to believe some reactions on social media, the Netflix adaptation directed by Bryan Young is a big departure from the original story. What seems to shock fans the most is the Winx’s lack of transformation.

NETFLIX: WHEN IS SEASON 2?

Despite this gap with the cartoon, some are already speculating on a second season of the series on Netflix. On the streaming platform side, nothing has been said about this yet. However, the end of this first season suggests that this is only the beginning!

A rumor has also emerged that a new character may enter the story. This, in the event that a sequel emerges.

At least that’s what Abigail Cowen, who plays Bloom in this adaptation, hinted at in an interview with TheWrap.

“Bloom was placed in the First World because she had these powers. She is possibly one of the most powerful fairies the Otherworld has ever seen, ”she said.

Before adding: “And I think that’s what Ms. Dowling [the manager of Alfea] knew. But at this point, I think it’s just the tip of the iceberg. This is just a little glimpse of what his powers will be … I think this is just the beginning. ”

Apart from that, a multitude of questions remain unanswered. So it will take a lot of patience to know if there will be a season 2 of Winx, on Netflix. To be continued !