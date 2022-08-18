Destiny, Sonic Christmas Countdown Characters are awesome

The holidays are coming soon, and many gamers will be looking forward to new games, new products and much more as gifts. This game period is always one of the busiest, starting with Black Friday sales and ending with Christmas gifts, and many are probably counting down the days to this point. This year, licensed merchandise retailer Numskull is here to help with that countdown.

Using an Advent calendar to count the days before Christmas is nothing new, but Numskull takes an interesting approach to this festive tradition. He is releasing a series of character countdowns featuring prefabricated action figures based on popular franchises such as Sonic the Hedgehog, Destiny, Star Trek and The Grinch.

Each countdown character, as shown below, is a unique action figure. The character Sonic the Hedgehog Countdown shows how fans create a version of Blue Blur, which is snowboarding, surrounded by the iconic rings of the franchise. The Destiny Countdown character is a ghost with a gingerbread shell and a stand for demonstration. Star Trek fans will be able to build the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701-D), and the Grinch figurine will see the titular grumpy sneaking around with a bag filled with trees, toys and other holiday decorations, and all this, of course, before his heart grows. three sizes.

The process of assembling these Numskull figures is also quite simple: every day there will be a part of the character in the window that can be inserted and inserted into other parts. There is no need for glue or other parts that could potentially complicate the assembly process. Consumers will just do it for the first 24 days of December, and they will receive their figurine on Christmas Eve. After completion, collectors will be able to display whatever they want, and the collector’s box can be stored or used as part of the exhibition.

Numskull has worked with several well-known and beloved IP addresses in the past, including Call of Duty, Fortnite, Harry Potter and many others, but it’s hard to argue with this choice for character countdown. This is due to the fact that there will be a lot of activity with some of these IP addresses in the coming weeks and months. The Grinch is, of course, a holiday classic, but Bungie will hold a major presentation later this month where it is expected to showcase part of its Destiny 2 Lightfall 2023 expansion.

The Sonic the Hedgehog statuette fits perfectly with the festive release of Sonic Frontiers, except, of course, for any delays, and Star Trek is a typical gift for many science fiction fans. Fans will want to get them before December 1st and can expect Numskull to reveal more information relatively soon.