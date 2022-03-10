Destiny Creators Seek Director For A New IP

Destiny: Following the release of The Witch Queen, Bungie continues to outline its next cross-platform projects. A third person action game. That is the description that appears in the job offer that Bungie has published on its website. They are looking for a creative director who can work together with the project leaders and management team to design a new gameplay experience. The studio, which has just released Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, has been working on other productions for some time, although nothing has been announced at the moment.

Bungie is part of PlayStation Studios, as Sony Interactive Entertainment announced that they had reached an agreement to acquire the developer. However, against all odds, the studio will continue to operate independently and continue to release multi-platform video games. His experience in games as a service will help PlayStation build products of this type.

PlayStation suspends sales in Russia

The invasion of Ukraine has motivated sanctions against Russia by Western countries, but private companies have also taken action on the matter. In the field of video games, companies such as CD Projekt Group, Epic Games, Activision Blizzard or Microsoft have announced the stoppage of their sales in the country of Vladimir Putin. The actions have been taken after the Government of Ukraine itself requested actions of this type from the industry, specifically Sony and Microsoft.

Now, Sony has issued an official statement confirming that it stops its sales in the Russian Federation. “Sony Interactive Entertainment joins the global community in petitioning for peace in Ukraine,” they say. “We have suspended the distribution of software and hardware, the launch of Gran Turismo 7 and the operations of the PlayStation Store in Russia.”

The Japanese also explain that they will make a donation with the aim of helping in the humanitarian crisis. “Sony Group Corporation announces a donation of 2.2 million to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the international NGO Save the Children to help the victims of this tragedy.”