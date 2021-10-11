Destiny 2 Will Remove The Forsaken Expansion Even If Players Have Paid For It

Destiny 2: The North American developer had already archived other content before, but now it gets rid of one of the content most appreciated by fans. Controversial move by Bungie. Destiny 2 will once again eliminate paid content permanently, as confirmed by the study itself through its website. Starting next February 22, the Forsaken payment campaign and the destination Tangled Coast will become part of the ACD (Destiny’s Content Store). In other words, such content will not be accessible when the next expansion, The Witch Queen, hits the game.

The Forsaken campaign continues to be sold, but will be playable for free from December 7 until its elimination in February 2022. Those who have purchased the product will receive a special bundle, which will also be available for purchase and will include access to The Last Wish raid and The Shattered Throne dungeon and more.

What will be preserved and what will disappear?

While Dream City will remain online, the Year 4 season content and the Omen and Herald rare quests will be gone, at least for now. “We are aware of the unique value of these definitive Destiny experiences, so we are looking to redesign them and create new special exceptional missions within Destiny 2 for the future,” they say.

The developers justify this decision by alluding to space problems, since this gap will allow them to “carry out the expansion The Witch Queen and its new destination Mundo Throne”, as well as the rest of the materials related to this expansion of the story. The ability to craft weapons and a new Legend difficulty option will be added to the campaign, not to mention Glaives, a previously unreleased weapon archetype. From February another four seasons pregnant with content will arrive.

The release of year 5 does not imply that everything released in year 4 disappears. Both the Demonstration Field assault and the Battlegrounds activities will continue. “The existing Battlegrounds will be combined with the Raids in a new playlist called ‘Vanguard Operations’, which will be free to all players. In addition, the Warden Of Nothing Assault will remain in the game and will be available for free to all players. Finally, Master Rahool will take over all the foreign exchange the Spider has been dealing with until now when the Tangled Coast enters the ACD at the Tower. ”

Destiny 2 is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, and Google Stadia.