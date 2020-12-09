Destiny 2 will offer cross platform support in 2021

Destiny 2 can be played on next-generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. The biggest curiosity about the game is when cross-platform support will be implemented. In a previous statement from the game’s developer Bungie, 2021 was pointed out for this. In the latest statement from the company, it announced that the cross-platform support of Destiny 2 will be definitively available in 2021.

Bungie was gradually introducing the cross-platform features of Destiny 2 to users. Cross-register support was one of these features. With the game coming to the next generation consoles, it was possible for the owners of PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 or Xbox Series X and Xbox One X to play against each other.

It can be said that it is a bit of a surprise that cross platform support is not fully offered in Destiny 2. In recent years, many games have been renewed with cross-platform support.

Destiny 2 is currently playable on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC and Stadia. The release of cross-platform support indicates that the multiplayer experience of the game will become a lot more fun.



