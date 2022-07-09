Destiny 2: Where is Zur today? Locations and exotic items for July 8-12

The man with zeal for a deal, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week’s reset. If you’re looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further.
Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class, as well as a random Exotic Weapon and an Exotic Engram available for purchase. In addition to his Exotic wares, he’s got a random collection of Legendary weapons and armor to deck out your Guardians.
We’ve rounded up all the info on Xûr for the week including where to find Xûr, which Exotic weapons and armor are available, as well as which Legendary weapons you should pick up, either for PvE or PvP.
Where Is Xûr Today?
Xûr’s location can be found at Winding Cove in the EDZ on July 8 through July 12. To reach him, travel to the landing point at Winding Cove. When you arrive, make for the rock cliffs at the far end of the cove and look for a cave winding up to a platform next to some Fallen. There you’ll find the freakish salesman we all adore.
What’s Xûr Selling Today?
Exotic Engram
The Queensbreaker – Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle
Wormhusk Crown– Exotic Hunter Helmet
14 Mobility15 Resilience3 Recovery16 Discipline13 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 63
Stronghold – Exotic Titan Gauntlets
2 Mobility12 Resilience22 Recovery10 Discipline14 Intellect6 StrengthTotal: 66
Felwinter’s Helm – Exotic Warlock Helmet
12 Mobility2 Resilience16 Recovery7 Discipline16 Intellect9 StrengthTotal: 62
The only must-have exotic this week is the Titan gauntlets, Stronghold, which have a spectacularly high stat roll with beautifully low mobility and stats in all the right places. Skip the rest!
Exotic Weapons
Hawkmoon – Exotic Hand Cannon
Paracausal ShotPlygonal RiflingAlloy MagazineEye of the StormTextured Grip
Dead Man’s Tale – Exotic Scout Rifle
Cranial SpikeCorkscrew RiflingLight MagSnapshot SightsComposite Stock
Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale are both great weapons, but neither of this week’s rolls are especially stellar — especially compared to some really great ones we’ve seen in recent weeks. Buy them if you need them, but otherwise I’d wait.
Legendary Weapons
Bite of the Fox – Sniper Rifle
Full Bore/SmallboreAccurized Rounds/Flared MagwellSnapshot SightsExplosive PayloadReload Speed Masterwork
Seventh Seraph Carbine – Auto Rifle
Extended Barrel/Fluted BarrelAlloy Magazine/Appended MagSlideshotSwashbucklerHandling Masterwork
Enigma’s Draw – Sidearm
Shortspec SAS/Tactic SASExtended Mag/High-Caliber RoundsZen MomentDemolitionistHandling Masterwork
Temptation’s Hook – Sword
Hungry Edge/Enduring Blade/Jagged EdgeBurst Guard/Swordmaster’s GuardTireless BladeSurroundedImpact Masterwork
Deafening Whisper – Grenade Launcher
Confined Launch/Hard LaunchHigh-Velocity Rounds/Implosion RoundsKilling WindRampageBlast Radius Masterwork
Extraordinary Rendition – Submachine Gun
Fluted Barrel/Hammer-Forged RiflingAppended Mag/Extended MagSurplusTap The TriggerStability Masterwork
Sorrow’s Verse – Auto Rifle
Corkscrew Rifling/SmallboreAccurized Rounds/Appended MagDynamic Sway ReductionOne For AllOne Quiet Moment/Suros energyReload Speed Masterwork
There’s a decent sniper rifle in Bite of the Fox this week and a Sorrow’s Verse that’s pretty darn good as auto rifles go, but nothing this week really screams “buy me,” unfortunately.
Warlock Legendary Armor
For Warlocks, Xûr is selling the Illicit Invader set which includes:
Illicit Invader Gauntlets
2 Mobility26 Resilience2 Recovery8 Discipline19 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 59
Illicit Invader Chest Armor
2 Mobility13 Resilience14 Recovery16 Discipline7 Intellect8 StrengthTotal: 60
Illicit Invader Helmet
19 Mobility9 Resilience2 Recovery15 Discipline2 Intellect14 StrengthTotal: 61
Illicit Invader Leg Armor
18 Mobility2 Resilience10 Recovery10 Discipline21 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 63
Illicit Invader Bond
The best thing Warlocks have to offer this week are the boots, but even those are pretty meh. Honestly, unless you want those super resilience-focused gauntlets (which aren’t amazing overall), you should probably hold off on buying any of these.
Titan Legendary Armor
For Titans, Xûr is selling the Illicit Invader set which includes:
Illicit Invader Gauntlets
2 Mobility30 Resilience2 Recovery9 Discipline15 Intellect6 StrengthTotal: 64
Illicit Invader Chest Armor
2 Mobility13 Resilience14 Recovery12 Discipline9 Intellect8 StrengthTotal: 58
Illicit Invader Helmet
2 Mobility17 Resilience10 Recovery8 Discipline9 Intellect13 StrengthTotal: 59
Illicit Invader Leg Armor
9 Mobility9 Resilience12 Recovery2 Discipline17 Intellect9 StrengthTotal: 58
Illicit Invader Mark
Those gauntlets are absolutely to die for, with decently high overall stats and super-focused resilience that’s as spiky as it comes. Pick this up as resilience is too important on Titans to ignore.
Hunter Legendary Armor
For Hunters, Xûr is selling the Illicit Invader set which includes:
Illicit Invader Gauntlets
10 Mobility2 Resilience18 Recovery19 Discipline10 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 61
Illicit Invader Chest Armor
7 Mobility19 Resilience6 Recovery17 Discipline10 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 61
Illicit Invader Helmet
12 Mobility6 Resilience9 Recovery2 Discipline17 Intellect12 StrengthTotal: 58
Illicit Invader Leg Armor
10 Mobility16 Resilience2 Recovery10 Discipline10 Intellect10 StrengthTotal: 58
Illicit Invader Cloak
Hunters drew the short end of the stick this week with very few options to get excited about, unfortunately. Pass!
That’s a wrap on Xûr for this week, Guardians! What did you think of the dramatic conclusion to the Season of the Haunted’s story this week? Let us know in the comments! For more on Destiny, check out some of the new weapons and gear you can find in The Witch Queen and read about how Sony’s purchase of Bungie fits into its larger plans.
