Destiny 2: Where is Zur today? Locations and exotic items for July 8-12

The man with zeal for a deal, Xûr, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week’s reset. If you’re looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further.

Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class, as well as a random Exotic Weapon and an Exotic Engram available for purchase. In addition to his Exotic wares, he’s got a random collection of Legendary weapons and armor to deck out your Guardians.

We’ve rounded up all the info on Xûr for the week including where to find Xûr, which Exotic weapons and armor are available, as well as which Legendary weapons you should pick up, either for PvE or PvP.

Where Is Xûr Today?

Xûr’s location can be found at Winding Cove in the EDZ on July 8 through July 12. To reach him, travel to the landing point at Winding Cove. When you arrive, make for the rock cliffs at the far end of the cove and look for a cave winding up to a platform next to some Fallen. There you’ll find the freakish salesman we all adore.

Xûr can be found atop a rocky cliff in the Winding Cove in the EDZ.

What’s Xûr Selling Today?

Xûr’s Exotic offerings this weekend.

Exotic Engram

The Queensbreaker – Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle

Wormhusk Crown– Exotic Hunter Helmet

14 Mobility15 Resilience3 Recovery16 Discipline13 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 63

Stronghold – Exotic Titan Gauntlets

2 Mobility12 Resilience22 Recovery10 Discipline14 Intellect6 StrengthTotal: 66

Felwinter’s Helm – Exotic Warlock Helmet

12 Mobility2 Resilience16 Recovery7 Discipline16 Intellect9 StrengthTotal: 62

The only must-have exotic this week is the Titan gauntlets, Stronghold, which have a spectacularly high stat roll with beautifully low mobility and stats in all the right places. Skip the rest!

Exotic Weapons

Each week Xûr sells Hawkmoon & Dead Man’s Tale.

Hawkmoon – Exotic Hand Cannon

Paracausal ShotPlygonal RiflingAlloy MagazineEye of the StormTextured Grip

Dead Man’s Tale – Exotic Scout Rifle

Cranial SpikeCorkscrew RiflingLight MagSnapshot SightsComposite Stock

Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale are both great weapons, but neither of this week’s rolls are especially stellar — especially compared to some really great ones we’ve seen in recent weeks. Buy them if you need them, but otherwise I’d wait.

Legendary Weapons

Xûr’s Legendary Weapon offerings this weekend.

Bite of the Fox – Sniper Rifle

Full Bore/SmallboreAccurized Rounds/Flared MagwellSnapshot SightsExplosive PayloadReload Speed Masterwork

Seventh Seraph Carbine – Auto Rifle

Extended Barrel/Fluted BarrelAlloy Magazine/Appended MagSlideshotSwashbucklerHandling Masterwork

Enigma’s Draw – Sidearm

Shortspec SAS/Tactic SASExtended Mag/High-Caliber RoundsZen MomentDemolitionistHandling Masterwork

Temptation’s Hook – Sword

Hungry Edge/Enduring Blade/Jagged EdgeBurst Guard/Swordmaster’s GuardTireless BladeSurroundedImpact Masterwork

Deafening Whisper – Grenade Launcher

Confined Launch/Hard LaunchHigh-Velocity Rounds/Implosion RoundsKilling WindRampageBlast Radius Masterwork

Extraordinary Rendition – Submachine Gun

Fluted Barrel/Hammer-Forged RiflingAppended Mag/Extended MagSurplusTap The TriggerStability Masterwork

Sorrow’s Verse – Auto Rifle

Corkscrew Rifling/SmallboreAccurized Rounds/Appended MagDynamic Sway ReductionOne For AllOne Quiet Moment/Suros energyReload Speed Masterwork

There’s a decent sniper rifle in Bite of the Fox this week and a Sorrow’s Verse that’s pretty darn good as auto rifles go, but nothing this week really screams “buy me,” unfortunately.

Warlock Legendary Armor

For Warlocks, Xûr is selling the Illicit Invader set which includes:

Xûr’s Legendary Armor for Warlocks this week.

Illicit Invader Gauntlets

2 Mobility26 Resilience2 Recovery8 Discipline19 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 59

Illicit Invader Chest Armor

2 Mobility13 Resilience14 Recovery16 Discipline7 Intellect8 StrengthTotal: 60

Illicit Invader Helmet

19 Mobility9 Resilience2 Recovery15 Discipline2 Intellect14 StrengthTotal: 61

Illicit Invader Leg Armor

18 Mobility2 Resilience10 Recovery10 Discipline21 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 63

Illicit Invader Bond

The best thing Warlocks have to offer this week are the boots, but even those are pretty meh. Honestly, unless you want those super resilience-focused gauntlets (which aren’t amazing overall), you should probably hold off on buying any of these.

Titan Legendary Armor

For Titans, Xûr is selling the Illicit Invader set which includes:

Xûr’s Legendary Armor for Titans this week.

Illicit Invader Gauntlets

2 Mobility30 Resilience2 Recovery9 Discipline15 Intellect6 StrengthTotal: 64

Illicit Invader Chest Armor

2 Mobility13 Resilience14 Recovery12 Discipline9 Intellect8 StrengthTotal: 58

Illicit Invader Helmet

2 Mobility17 Resilience10 Recovery8 Discipline9 Intellect13 StrengthTotal: 59

Illicit Invader Leg Armor

9 Mobility9 Resilience12 Recovery2 Discipline17 Intellect9 StrengthTotal: 58

Illicit Invader Mark

Those gauntlets are absolutely to die for, with decently high overall stats and super-focused resilience that’s as spiky as it comes. Pick this up as resilience is too important on Titans to ignore.

Hunter Legendary Armor

For Hunters, Xûr is selling the Illicit Invader set which includes:

Xûr’s Legendary Armor for Hunters this week.

Illicit Invader Gauntlets

10 Mobility2 Resilience18 Recovery19 Discipline10 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 61

Illicit Invader Chest Armor

7 Mobility19 Resilience6 Recovery17 Discipline10 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 61

Illicit Invader Helmet

12 Mobility6 Resilience9 Recovery2 Discipline17 Intellect12 StrengthTotal: 58

Illicit Invader Leg Armor

10 Mobility16 Resilience2 Recovery10 Discipline10 Intellect10 StrengthTotal: 58

Illicit Invader Cloak

Hunters drew the short end of the stick this week with very few options to get excited about, unfortunately. Pass!

