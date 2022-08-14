Destiny 2: Where is Zur today? Locations and exotic items for August 12-16

The creature spawned from a pile of rotting caviar, Xur, is now live in Destiny 2 for the weekend until next week’s reset. If you’re looking to get your some shiny new Exotic armor or weapons for your Guardian, look no further.

Each week, Xûr has a random assortment of Exotic armor, one for each Guardian class, as well as a random Exotic Weapon and an Exotic Engram available for purchase. In addition to his Exotic wares, he’s got a random collection of Legendary weapons and armor to deck out your Guardians.

We’ve rounded up all the info on Xûr for the week including where to find Xûr, which Exotic weapons and armor are available, as well as which Legendary weapons you should pick up, either for PvE or PvP.

Where Is Xûr Today?

Xûr’s location can be found at The Tower on August 12 through August 16. To reach him, travel to the landing point at The Courtyard and make your way to the Hangar. You’ll find ol’ snake-face chilling near the stairs at the back of the Hangar area.

What’s Xûr Selling Today?

Exotic Engram

Monte Carlo – Exotic Auto Rifle

Mechaneer’s Tricksleeves – Exotic Hunter Gauntlets

18 Mobility2 Resilience9 Recovery12 Discipline16 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 59

Antaeus Wards – Exotic Titan Leg Armor

13 Mobility2 Resilience13 Recovery18 Discipline9 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 57

Crown of Tempests – Exotic Warlock Helmet

24 Mobility2 Resilience3 Recovery2 Discipline16 Intellect16 StrengthTotal: 63

Exotic rolls this week are pretty underwhelming, especially for Hunters and Titans. Warlocks have a so-so Crown of Tempests, but with so many stats going into Mobility, you’re likely to find better rolls for this armor elsewhere. Bad Xur!

Exotic Weapons

Each week Xûr sells Hawkmoon & Dead Man’s Tale.

Hawkmoon – Exotic Hand Cannon

Paracausal ShotFluted BarrelAlloy MagazineSnapshot SightsTextured Grip

Dead Man’s Tale – Exotic Scout Rifle

Cranial SpikeFull BoreFlared MagwellFourth Time’s The CharmShort-Action Stock

The Hawkmoon roll this week isn’t half bad, but certainly not the best roll we’ve seen in recent weeks. Dead Man’s Tale’s roll, on the other hand, is not only underwhelming, but just got a nerf announcement from Bungie, so you should definitely skip it!

Legendary Weapons

Xûr’s Legendary Weapon offerings this weekend.

Toil and Trouble – Shotgun

Smoothbore/Corkscrew RiflingAssault Mag/Accurized RoundsThreat DetectorOutlawReload Speed Masterwork

Lonesome – Sidearm

Arrowhead Brake/Fluted BarrelArmor-Piercing Rounds/High-Caliber RoundsOutlawOpening ShotRange Masterwork

Seventh Seraph Carbine – Auto Rifle

Arrowhead Brake/Hammer-Forged RiflingArmor-Piercing Rounds/High-Caliber RoundsHip-Fire GripRangefinderStability Masterwork

Interference VI – Grenade Launcher

Volatile Launch/CountermassThermoplastic Grenades/Augmented DrumClown CartridgeSwashbucklerVelocity Masterwork

Truthteller – Grenade Launcher

Hard Launch/Linear CompensatorBlinding Grenades/Spike GrenadesGrave RobberDisruption BreakHandling Masterwork

Star’s in Shadow – Pulse Rifle

Polygonal Rifling/SmallboreExtended Mag/Alloy MagazineQuickdrawElemental CapcacitorOne Quiet MomentStability Masterwork

Gridskipper – Pulse Rifle

Arrowhead Brake/Polygonal RiflingRicochet Rounds/Flared MagwellHeating UpSnapshot SightsRange Masterwork

The highlights this week are the Truthteller roll, which comes so close to being a God roll, the Lonesome sidearm and Seventh Seraph auto rifle rolls which are great rolls that could work well with next season’s meta. The heavy grenade launcher Interference VI could also prove useful next season as grenade launchers are receiving a buff.

Warlock Legendary Armor

For Warlocks, Xûr is selling the Lost Pacific set which includes:

Xûr’s Legendary Armor for Warlocks this week.

Lost Pacific Gauntlets

12 Mobility16 Resilience2 Recovery19 Discipline2 Intellect9 StrengthTotal: 60

Lost Pacific Chest Armor

19 Mobility9 Resilience2 Recovery11 Discipline10 Intellect10 StrengthTotal: 61

Lost Pacific Helmet

7 Mobility17 Resilience7 Recovery2 Discipline8 Intellect19 StrengthTotal: 60

Lost Pacific Leg Armor

7 Mobility17 Resilience7 Recovery12 Discipline10 Intellect9 StrengthTotal: 62

Lost Pacific Bond

Sadly, Warlocks have received some pretty rubbish armor this week with low overall stats and no spikiness that’s particularly interesting. Boo!

Titan Legendary Armor

For Titans, Xûr is selling the Lost Pacific set which includes:

Xûr’s Legendary Armor for Titans this week.

Lost Pacific Gauntlets

6 Mobility9 Resilience12 Recovery10 Discipline14 Intellect6 StrengthTotal: 57

Lost Pacific Chest Armor

15 Mobility2 Resilience15 Recovery16 Discipline2 Intellect10 StrengthTotal: 60

Lost Pacific Helmet

10 Mobility7 Resilience12 Recovery2 Discipline23 Intellect7 StrengthTotal: 61

Lost Pacific Leg Armor

18 Mobility10 Resilience2 Recovery9 Discipline18 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 59

Lost Pacific Mark

Titans somehow managed to do even worse than Warlocks with zero rolls worth your consideration this week. Yikes!

Hunter Legendary Armor

For Hunters, Xûr is selling the Lost Pacific set which includes:

Xûr’s Legendary Armor for Hunters this week.

Lost Pacific Gauntlets

6 Mobility13 Resilience10 Recovery10 Discipline18 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 59

Lost Pacific Chest Armor

2 Mobility30 Resilience2 Recovery13 Discipline14 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 63

Lost Pacific Helmet

2 Mobility7 Resilience21 Recovery10 Discipline9 Intellect11 StrengthTotal: 60

Lost Pacific Leg Armor

2 Mobility2 Resilience30 Recovery9 Discipline18 Intellect2 StrengthTotal: 63

Lost Pacific Cloak

Hunters are the only class with any interesting rolls this week, but even theirs aren’t anything to write home about. The chest piece and the legs are both 63 overall stat rolls with some interesting spikiness, but aside from that there isn’t much to see here.

That's a wrap on Xûr for this week, Guardians! Are you getting excited for the Lightfall reveal happening later this month? For more on Destiny, check out some of the new weapons and gear you can find in The Witch Queen and read about how Sony's purchase of Bungie fits into its larger plans.

