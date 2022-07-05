Destiny 2 Weekly Reset: New Twilight, Challenges and Rewards

Quick Links

Weekly Nightfall and Modifiers Season of the Haunted Activities Raid and Dungeon Rotation The Wellspring and Throne World Europa: Exo Challenge, Eclipsed Zone, and Empire Hunt Season of the Haunted Weekly Challenges Crucible and Gambit Legacy Content Xur Details Trials of Osiris Map and Weekly Adept Weapon

Updated July 5, 2022: As the Season of the Haunted slowly approaches its end, Destiny 2 fans have been eager for the weekly reset. So far, players have managed to resolve the hauntings of Crow, Zavala, and Caiatl, though the most recent Sever mission has hinted that dire things could be on the way. This week, players can finally discover where Calus and the Darkness if it isn’t the outright season finale event.

In addition to the latest Sever mission and other refreshed content, Grandmaster difficulty has finally returned to Nightfall Strikes. For those who may not know, Grandmaster serves as some of the most challenging PvE content within Destiny 2, while also serving as a great activity to farm great loot. For finishing all Grandmaster Nightfall strikes, players can even earn, or gild, the Conqueror title.

So with so much new stuff to look forward to, let’s get started on the Destiny 2 weekly reset details. For the complete look at all the new content available for the week of July 5 including, Nightfalls, Crucible modes, and challenges, here is everything players need to know.

Weekly Nightfall and Modifiers

Nightfall Strike The Ordeal: Proving Grounds

Adept Modifiers:

Pestilence: When defeated, Psions spawn Void grenades at their feet. Double Nightfall Drops: All Nightfall loot drops are doubled. Elemental Burn: Solar. 25% solar damage increase with 50% increase to solar damage taken.

Hero Modifiers:

All previous modifiers. Champions: Barrier and Unstoppable Hero Modifiers: Extra Shields The Closer: When targets are nearby, players have improved slide; after sliding, ranged weapon attacks deal increased damage for a short time.

Legend Modifiers:

All previous modifiers. Equipment Locked: Unable to change equipment once the mission starts. Match Game: Enemy shields are highly resistant to all unmatched elemental damage. Shielded Foes: Arc, Solar, and Void.

Master Modifiers:

All previous modifiers. Famine: All ammunition drops are significantly reduced. Champions: Mob: This difficulty adds more champion enemies.

Grandmaster Nightfall Details:

All previous modifiers. Scorched Earth: Enemies throw grenades significantly more often. Chaff: Radar is disabled. Grandmaster Modifiers: Extinguish Limited Revives Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Grandmaster Modifiers: Contest Join In Progress Disabled Champions: Mob Locked Loadout Match Game Extra Shields Extinguish: If the fireteam falls in a Restricted Zone, everyone is returned to orbit. Limited Revives: Limited fireteam revives. Gain additional revives by defeating Champions. Ignovun’s Challenge: Incoming splash damage increased. Knockback damage and distance increased.

_______________________________________________________________

Pinnacle Reward: Get a 100K score to earn a pinnacle reward. Nightfall Weapon: Silicon Neuroma legendary sniper rifle.

Vanguard Ops Elemental Modifiers: Solar

Season of the Haunted Activities

Within Season 17, Bungie is giving players the chance to become the reaper in a new matchmade or public event activity on the Leviathan called Nightmare Containment. With the Leviathan corrupted, players will be summoning powerful and challenging Nightmares in an attempt to cleanse them in fire. Naturally, players will be rewarded with new weapons and gear for their trouble. This week, the rotation continues as players will be facing off against another rotating Tier 3 Nightmare boss.

In addition, players have a weekly mission called Sever to take part in to advance the seasonal storyline. In this mission, players will be navigating the Leviathan’s Underbelly to discover Calus’s ultimate goal, while also working to sever his control over the Nightmares and healing the trauma to characters like Caiatl, Zavala, and Crow.

Raid and Dungeon Rotation

Inside of Season 17, Bungie has moved older Raids and Dungeons to a weekly rotation to make them farmable with updated rewards.

Featured Raid: Deep Stone Crypt

Featured Dungeon: Prophecy

The Wellspring and Throne World

The Wellspring continues to offer powerful rewards even during the new season. Each day, the Wellspring activity switches between Defend and Attack. Starting off on Reset Day, players can take part in the Defend version and earn Veritas Armor as well as the Tarnation legendary grenade launcher. Players will need to obtain three with Deepsight Resonance to unlock its frame for crafting.

In addition, the weekly reset has refreshed pinnacle drops, both from the Wellspring, Preservation, and the Vox Obscura replayable exotic mission.

Weekly Story Mission: The Ghosts. Fire Pit modifier as well as Overload and Unstoppable champions.

Europa: Exo Challenge, Eclipsed Zone, and Empire Hunt

Exo Challenge: Simulation: Agility. Eclipsed Zone: Asterion Abyss. Empire Hunt: Phylaks, The Warrior.

Season of the Haunted Weekly Challenges

Season 17 is in full swing alongside new Weekly Challenges to complete. As players have found in season’s past, objective range from finishing seasonal story content, getting a certain number of kills, completing various activities and more. Rewards for these objectives include XP, Bright Dust, and on occasion, items or resources.

Week 7 Challenges:

Sorrow Bound VII – Complete Bound in Sorrow V and defeat champions within the Derelict Leviathan. Binding II – Throughout Season of the Haunted, bind Nightmares after completing Tier III of the Nightmare Containment activity and open 15 chests on the Derelict Leviathan. Nullifying Reconciliation – Complete Sever-Reconciliation using only a Void subclass and Void, Kinetic, or Stasis Weapons. Shape of Nightmares II – Shape any Haunted weapon. Beam Cannon – Defeat targets with Trace Rifles and Shotguns in Gambit. Bonus progress for defeated Champions. Fleeting Glory – Complete Crucible matches in the Glory Rank playlist. Earn bonus progress for wins. Grandmaster – Complete any Nightfall strike on Grandmaster.

Crucible and Gambit

Play three matches to earn a Pinnacle drop in Crucible and Gambit.

Weekly Crucible Playlist – Team Scorched Gambit

Legacy Content

Trove Guardian is located in Anchor of Light, while the wandering nightmare is Nightmare of Xortal, Sworn of Crota at Sorrow’s Harbor.

For Nightmare Hunts, players can take on Isolation (Taniks), Pride (Skolas), and Servitude (Zydron).

The Dreaming City is at a growing curse level this week, which means Petra Venj can be found in Divalian Mists and has The Oracle Engine mission for the next week. The Blind Well features Hive enemies and the plague, Cragur.

Finally, the Ascendant Challenge is Shattered Ruins from the Spine of Keres.

Xur Details

Xur, the exotic merchant of Destiny 2, arrives every weekend until reset, giving players a short window to check out what he has in stock. Here’s what the merchant had for the weekend of 7/1:

Crown of Tempests (Warlock helmet) – 23 Legendary Shards Celestial Nighthawk (Hunter helmet) – 23 Legendary Shards An Insurmountable Skullfort (Titan helmet) – 23 Legendary Shards Merciless (Fusion Rifle) – 29 Legendary Shards Hawkmoon (Hand Cannon) – 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, 1 Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale (Scout Rifle) – 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, 1 Ascendant Shard Enigma’s Draw (Kinetic Sidearm) The Third Axiom (Kinectic Pulse Rifle) Cold Denial (Kinetic Pulse Rifle) Farewell (Kinetic Sidearm) Seventh Seraph CQC-12 (Energy Shotgun) Deafening Whisper (Energy Grenade Launcher) Falling Guillotine (Heavy Sword) Braytech Armor Set

Make sure to check back every Friday for a comprehensive breakdown of all the new exotic gear and rolls that Xur brings to Destiny 2.

Trials of Osiris Map and Weekly Adept Weapon

Trials of Osiris also rotates in on Friday, so check back on Friday for the updated list. As Bungie previously revealed, Trials of Osiris has undergone a makeover to not only make it more accessible, but to make it more rewarding as well. Gone are the win requirements tied to specific rewards as Saint-14 now has a reputation system that rewards players for ranking up through playing and completing bounties.

July 1 Weekend Details

Map: Wormhaven

Flawless Reward: Burden of Guilt legendary fusion rifle (Adept)

Destiny 2 is now available PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.