Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris map and Awards this Week (September 23-27)

The Trials of Osiris, the pinnacle of PVP Destiny 2, has finally returned to the Crucible. Here’s everything we know about the Trials of Osiris this weekend (September 23), including the map and rewards.

The Destiny 2 heist season is here, and the Trials of Osiris are finally back. If you’ve experimented with Arc 3.0, upgraded your season pass, and unlocked artifact modifications, it’s time to take part in high-level PvP.

While the playlist has traditionally struggled with issues such as scammers, account recovery services, and technical issues as part of the broader Destiny 2 experience, Bungie has made several new changes in recent seasons to improve the situation.

Here is a very brief summary of what you can expect from the Trials of Osiris in the upcoming seasons:

Trial versions will be available only to players who have the latest annual addition (The Witch Queen).

You can keep playing after three defeats and still earn gear (although trials will only offer the best rewards for flawless runs).

PC players will now notice that the BattlEye anti-cheat is in effect.

Perhaps the biggest change is that the Osiris Trials will now offer player selection.

Trials of Osiris map this week (September 23-27)

As of 18:00 BST/10:00 PT/13:00 ET on Friday, September 23, the Trials of Osiris — Javelin-4 map.

Destiny 2 player R3likt has created a series of great callout cards – here’s one of them over the past week.