Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Will Enhance Her Campaign With Elements From The Dungeons

Destiny 2: Bungie reveals new details of the latest expansion for Destiny 2. The Witch Queen will take us to the Kingdom of Savathun through a campaign full of changes. The Witch Queen will lead Destiny 2 into its fifth year of content. The new expansion will bring important changes to its current state, although one of the most anticipated elements is its campaign. It will no longer be focused on being a mere procedure with which to level up and unlock the new turn power; the team seeks to evolve from other experiences that they already offer in recent months.

Bungie learns from its past: this is the Witch Queen campaign

Media like The Verge extract those impressions from a digital presentation. Tom Warren points out that the Kingdom of Savathun, the setting that will debut with this expansion, gives off the feel of a “Dreadnought 2.0,” the Oryx ship we saw in The Taken King, Destiny’s first major expansion.

Destiny 2 Witch Queen news: • new Warlock exotic legs that give you heal + empowering rifts

• suppressor grenades for everyone

• new Warlock aspect for Void 3.0 that's like arc buddies

• engine updates, but no DLSS Full details here: https://t.co/H8esjUYASv pic.twitter.com/qOhyd5D23k — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 8, 2022

“The Kingdom of Savathun will also include a ton of secrets to uncover throughout The Witch Queen’s campaign, with Bungie approximating the type of content we typically see in exotic quests or mechanics found in dungeons,” reveals Warren. In the campaign we will have to “think how to make our way” and “avoid the tricks of Savathun, the queen of lies”.

Something we already knew is the new difficulty jump. Players will be able to play the campaign missions in legendary mode. Enemies will be harder to beat, but will double the loot they leave behind.

The update that will accompany The Witch Queen will incorporate some tweaks to the graphics engine. HDR performance on compatible displays will improve. Fixes have also been made between those playing Destiny 2 on multiple monitors. Those responsible emphasize that there are other graphic impulses that they cannot reveal at this time.

Remember that Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be marketed from February 22 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.