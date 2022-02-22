Destiny 2: The Witch Queen: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Destiny 2: Bungie releases The Witch Queen, the new expansion for Destiny 2 that marks the contents of its fifth year of support. We tell you where to buy it. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen marks the start of Bungie’s fifth year of support for the hit. The expansion will take us to the throne world of Savathun, an unpublished world in which we will have to unveil the secrets surrounding the Sister of Forms. His arrival this February 22 will offer a new campaign, equipment and experiences that will be extended as the seasons pass. We tell you everything you need to keep in mind so you don’t miss anything.

All editions of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and what they include

Standard Edition

new campaign

Weapon Creation

New Weapon Type: Glaives

new raid

exceptional equipment

New activity for 6 players

deluxe edition

Exotic Submachine Gun, Catalyst, and Skin

Access to seasons 16, 17, 18 and 19

2 dungeons for year 5

Throneworld Exotic Hummingbird

Deluxe Edition and 30th Anniversary Pack

Exotic Submachine Gun, Catalyst, and Skin

Access to seasons 16, 17, 18 and 19

2 dungeons for year 5

Throneworld Exotic Hummingbird

New 30th Anniversary Dungeon

Exotic Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Skin

New weapons inspired by Bungie worlds of the past

Descendant Echo Armor Set

Bungie Street Fashion Skin Set

Marathon Inspired Design Set

Unique hull design

exceptional hummingbirds

exceptional ship

Emblems, shaders, gestures and more