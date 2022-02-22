Destiny 2: The Witch Queen: Where To Buy The Game, Price And Editions

Destiny 2: Bungie releases The Witch Queen, the new expansion for Destiny 2 that marks the contents of its fifth year of support. We tell you where to buy it. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen marks the start of Bungie’s fifth year of support for the hit. The expansion will take us to the throne world of Savathun, an unpublished world in which we will have to unveil the secrets surrounding the Sister of Forms. His arrival this February 22 will offer a new campaign, equipment and experiences that will be extended as the seasons pass. We tell you everything you need to keep in mind so you don’t miss anything.
All editions of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and what they include
Standard Edition
new campaign
Weapon Creation
New Weapon Type: Glaives
new raid
exceptional equipment
New activity for 6 players
deluxe edition
new campaign
Weapon Creation
New Weapon Type: Glaives
new raid
exceptional equipment
New activity for 6 players
Exotic Submachine Gun, Catalyst, and Skin
Access to seasons 16, 17, 18 and 19
2 dungeons for year 5
Throneworld Exotic Hummingbird
Deluxe Edition and 30th Anniversary Pack
new campaign
Weapon Creation
New Weapon Type: Glaives
new raid
exceptional equipment
New activity for 6 players
Exotic Submachine Gun, Catalyst, and Skin
Access to seasons 16, 17, 18 and 19
2 dungeons for year 5
Throneworld Exotic Hummingbird
New 30th Anniversary Dungeon
Exotic Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Skin
New weapons inspired by Bungie worlds of the past
Descendant Echo Armor Set
Bungie Street Fashion Skin Set
Marathon Inspired Design Set
Unique hull design
exceptional hummingbirds
exceptional ship
Emblems, shaders, gestures and more