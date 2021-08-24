Destiny 2: The Witch Queen; Time and How To See Online The Presentation of The New Expansion

Destiny 2: Bungie will present the new expansion of its video game, The Witch Queen, as well as other developments related to the title. The future of Destiny 2 will be uncovered at the gates of Gamescom 2021, on the same day that Xbox will present some of its projects. In the case of the Bungie title, the creators of Halo will focus their streaming broadcast on The Witch Queen, the long-awaited expansion of the multiplayer shooter. In addition, they promise more content, which will be uncovered this August 24. The developer has also shared an unpublished trailer, which you can see below these lines.

The streaming presentation will have a preview, which will begin just one hour before, at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Anyone wishing to discover upcoming Destiny 2 content can do so through the company’s official Twitch account.

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 5:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 1:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 12:00 hours

Brazil: at 1:00 p.m.

Chile: at 12:00

Colombia: at 11:00 am

Costa Rica: at 10:00 am

Cuba: at 12:00 hours

Ecuador: at 11:00

El Salvador: at 10:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 12:00

United States (PT): at 09:00

Guatemala: at 10:00 am

Honduras: at 10:00 am

Mexico: at 11:00 am

Nicaragua: at 10:00 a.m.

Panama: at 11:00 am

Paraguay: at 12:00

Peru: at 11:00 am

Puerto Rico: at 12:00 hours

Dominican Republic: at 12:00 hours

Uruguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 12:00 hours

Destiny 2 is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, PS5, PC, and Google Stadia. Bungie and Activision decided to break the relationship that had united them since the studio left Microsoft. The breakup has meant that both companies go their own way, so that Bungie now has full control over its intellectual property.

