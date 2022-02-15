Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Searches For The Truth In Her Spectacular Launch Trailer

Destiny 2: Bungie prepares the ground for the arrival of the new expansion, which will be released on February 22 on consoles and PC. Destiny 2‘s next expansion is about to release on consoles and PC. The Witch Queen will invite us into the unknown in order to investigate the truth that hides in the twisted light of the Luminous Kindred of Savathûn. That’s what the launch trailer is about, which you can see just above these lines.

From Bungie they underline the importance of completing the Season of the Lost, since the events they narrate serve as a preamble to the next story.

The Light powers belong to the soldiers since Savathûn granted them. The knight is reborn from the dead a second time and our protagonist is overwhelmed by a feeling of betrayal that he cannot shake. He wonders what to do when not even the Light gives him respite.

The mystery of Light and Darkness

The various forces stand on a razor’s edge, between the corruption and splendor of the throne world of Savathûn. The secrets are hidden somewhere, perhaps in the foundations of his majestic palace, perhaps in the swamp itself. “Go in search of the truth and discover that, within this place, the mystery is hidden in both Darkness and Light.”

Bungie, for its part, has reached an agreement with SteeSeries, a company dedicated to the manufacture and design of peripherals for electronic sports and video games worldwide. As a result, they will be releasing a new collection of Destiny-themed gaming gear.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be released on February 22 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC and PC. The purchase of Bungie by PlayStation will not affect the company’s titles, which will remain cross-platform. This was assured when they announced the agreement they had reached. At the same time, they revealed that they will continue to operate independently.