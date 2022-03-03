Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Confirms The Start Of Her Raid; Date And Time

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will start her raid on March 5 at 7:00 p.m. (CET). We tell you when it starts depending on the country where you live. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is just days away from her raid opening. Vow of the Disciple is the most anticipated content for the community around the expansion. You won’t have to wait much longer: from March 5 at 19:00 (CET) you can join the fray.

As usual in the saga, during the first 24 hours after its opening, the race to be the first in the world to complete it takes place. Groups from half the world broadcast their game to achieve victory. Those who get it will get exclusive bonuses to show off on their profiles.

In addition to the raid, The Witch Queen includes a new campaign tied to the Hive, new weapons, and the ability to craft weapons yourself from perks and blueprints scattered around the stage. At FreeGameTips we are already fully immersed in it. Over the next few days we will offer you our in-depth analysis. Remember that both Destiny 2 and the expansion are available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia.

What time does the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen raid start in Spain, Latin America, and the United States?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 11:00 a.m.

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 noon

El Salvador: at 11:00 a.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 a.m.

Guatemala: at 11:00 a.m.

Honduras: at 11:00 a.m.

Mexico: at 12:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 11:00 a.m.

Panama: at 12:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.