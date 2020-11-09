Destiny 2: the revolution beyond the light

All the details of Destiny 2: Beyond the Light, the new expansion of the game from Bungie, which wants to remove all its foundations.

The storm is coming. Bungie continues on its way to nourish the Destiny 2 universe with quality content. The next stop of this space odyssey will arrive on November 10, when its new expansion lands on the market. Beyond the Light incorporates new features at all levels: from an unprecedented story and location, to an assortment of weapons and armor with which to enjoy ending any threat you encounter. Destiny 2 is more Destiny as of that date.

Beyond the Light will put us on the warning of a new threat. In Europa, the icy moon of Jupiter, an evil resurfaces under a once forgotten banner. Captained by the Kell Eramis, this clan of Fallen will seek to regain their old glory after embracing the Darkness. Eramis’s ambition has no limits: she wants to break the chains of her past at any cost, and that price goes through stasis, a power never seen before.

To facilitate the Guardians’ task, two faces will form the companion duo throughout Beyond the Light. On the one hand we will see the return of Variks, who after helping Uldren Sov escape from the Prison of Elders, returns to the front line of combat. He is an uncomfortable ally in the fight against Eramis. Will you tell us the truth? You never know what the real intention of a man as cunning as him is. On the other, we find La Desconocida, an exo whose track was lost after the fall of the Black Garden. In the Spanish version, it will be interpreted by Maggie Civantos, the famous Spanish actress who did the same in series such as Vis a Vis or Las Chicas del Cable. We can count on your valuable help not only on the battlefield, but also as a source of information. For the rest of the characters, we will hear the voices of the usual voice actors of the saga.



