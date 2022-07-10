Destiny 2: The Plush Beehive Worm is presented by Numskull

Destiny 2 is one of the most popular games in the world of video games, so it is logical that the official product of the game can begin to expand. For the most part, when talking about plush toys for video games, people tend to mean cuter games like Animal Crossing plush toys or Pokemon Legends; however, there is now a cute little stuffed toy that players can take home from the Destiny 2 story.

Plush toys are certainly not something new in the world of video games. There will always be a segment of gamers who want to transfer some of their game characters from the game to real life. There’s also no shortage of video game merchandise, such as Genshin Impact memorabilia or Stardew Valley soft toys, to name just a few. However, as a rule, this kind of thing is a bit rarer when it comes to looter shooters like Destiny 2. However, one company is making these particular types of stuffed animals a little more common in its promising Destiny 2 line of creations.

Numskull Designs have taken to their official Twitter account to announce what will be the next design in the Destiny 2 line of plush toys. Having released a Fallen cub earlier, this time a plush plush adorable hive worm cub. While these creatures aren’t usually something fans of the long-running gaming franchise will want them sitting on their laps, this time the toy makes the hive worm very attractive.

The release of this stuffed animal is just the last item that can please Destiny 2 fans. Those who want this cute little hive worm can now order it on sites like Just Geek for $29.99 apiece. Once they get it home, they’ll notice one of the cool features of this stuffed toy is that it lives up to its video game roots thanks to its sporty glow-in-the-dark eyes.

When it comes to the name that made plush toys possible, it looks like it will be supported for quite some time. In addition to a job listing that seems to indicate Destiny 2 will be supported for at least the next decade, the franchise looks set to expand to mobile devices. Of course, it seems that the version of Destiny that will appear on iOS and Android devices may be slightly different from what people expect to see in the game, with an emphasis perhaps much more on the PvP side.

One thing seems certain. If the Destiny franchise is indeed going to be supported for more than a decade, it looks like Numskull and other companies have a lot of chances to push out new plush toys. It would seem that this cute little bee worm is just the beginning.

Destiny 2 is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.