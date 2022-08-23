Destiny 2 Season of Plunder features 3 New Classes

Fans of Bungie’s free multiplayer shooter, Destiny 2, got a lot of information in Bungie’s demo tape. The future of the game as well as new partnerships have been announced along with today’s launch of the new season.

A Sony-owned developer has shed light on what players can expect from the new season called Season of Plunder. Some of this information, unfortunately, was spoiled ahead of time, as Bungie leaked information earlier in the week that turned out to be accurate. However, players now know the official details about the abilities of the New Arch, as well as the usual abundance of new weapons and equipment that are released each season. Players can get their hands on, as well as some new pirate-themed actions that are currently being implemented into the game.

Three new classes have been added to Destiny 2: Ketchcrash, Expedition, and Pirate Hideouts. In each mode, the Guards fight pirates in different combat modes. In Ketchcrash, players embark on a ship-to-ship battle to stop pirate captain Eramis and her crew wreaking havoc in a new 6-player offensive.

As the name suggests, Expedition is a three—player game in which players search for treasure maps and dig for treasures while simultaneously defending themselves from privateers who want to steal their loot. Complete the tasks of Destiny 2 pirate shelters. These weekly missions will force players to infiltrate and plunder powerful relics hidden in the mighty hideouts of pirate lords. Players who missed the Witch Queen expansion or any other content will be able to catch up, as all previous DLC will be free on all platforms until the end of August.

These additions aren’t the only thing that will happen with Destiny 2, as Bungie has announced a partnership with Epic Games. Now players can download the base game and all current additions through the Epic Game Store and get a 30th anniversary bonus for it. There will also be crossovers, as new Destiny skins will soon be released in Fortnite and Fall Guys.

Along with the news about the launch of today’s season, Bungie announced the next Destiny 2 expansion called Lightfall, which is scheduled for release in February 2023. The latest expansion features new Strand abilities, new enemies, and a new neon-colored city. set around the planet Neptune. More details will be released by Bungie in the coming months as the countdown to the next step in Destiny continues.

Destiny 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.