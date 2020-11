Youtuber EetzJosh shared on his channel an incredible recreation of Destiny 2 in Minecraft, reproducing each Tower scenario with extreme fidelity and apparently in the same proportions found in Bungie’s multiplayer, including rooms, corridors and shortcuts so familiar to fans of the game. Check it out below:

EetzJosh commented that it took 168 hours to complete his work. So, what did you think? Did you like it? Tell us in the comments section!