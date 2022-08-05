Destiny 2: Location of Zur and Exotic Items (August 5 — August 9)

From August 5 to August 9 in Destiny 2, the Guardians can find Zur in a Winding Bay in the EMZ. Two of Zur’s best items this week include his exotic “Lucky Pants” armor and the Vulpecula Stasis hand cannon. In addition, Guardians who need better armor should check the seller’s goods for Warlock, Hunters and Titans.

Compared to last weekend, when Destiny 2 featured some of the best Zur throws from Hawkmoon and DMT, only the Dead Man’s Tale rifle is worth taking to those who missed it. Those who purchased both of these weapons last weekend may not buy them from Xur this weekend. Additionally, players must get Xenology Quest from Xur to earn Exotic Cipher.

This weekend, the Guardians can buy the “Hawk Moon” of Zur for “Full-Bore”, “Alloy Magazine”, “Hipe-Fire Grip” and “Heavy Grip”. The DMT Zura has a grooved barrel, stable cartridges, a verpal weapon and a fitted stock. Zur’s Hawkmoon has absolutely no value, and it’s quite possible that it’s one of the worst rolls he’s ever sold. Conversely, the seller of Nine could have the best scout rifle “Dead Man’s Story”, but this current one is worth the materials.

Destiny 2: Where is Zur? Exotic Weapons and Armor (August 5 – 9)

Tractor cannon: Heavy shotgun. Happy Pants (exotic hunter): a throw of 67 characteristics with high mobility, good discipline and strength. Peacemakers (exotic Titans): a roll of 58 stats with high recovery and good intelligence.

Exotic Lucky Pants Xur is a great hunter throw that players should buy if they don’t already have a better version of this armor. The Titan Peacemaker’s throw is terrible, and it’s not worth choosing from the Zur, even if the Guards don’t have armor yet. Aeon Soul and similar exotic armor for other classes is a great thing for those who are trying to defeat GM Nightfalls in Destiny 2. Players who use warlock builds in PvE with a high Strength score should pick up this armor.

Destiny 2: Legendary Weapons and Armor of Zur (August 5 – 9)

Gnawing Hunger (Automatic Rifle): Adaptive Abyss frame with field training and rage. Survivor’s Epitaph (hand cannon): kinetic precise frame with feeding frenzy and moving target. The survivor’s epitaph may also have additional benefits if the Guardians have dropped their Crucible rank. Chanterelle (hand cannon): Stasis accurate frame with Killer Wind and Bite Adazhiovdova (Sniper rifle): Solar rapid-fire frame with Feeding Frenzy and Eye drill TELOS_SR_V1. 0.2 (Sniper Rifle): solar rapid-fire frame with frenzied hunting and destruction. The Edge of Honor (sword): An arc-adaptable frame with an indefatigable blade and environment. This is one of the Arc weapons that should be purchased before Arc 3.0. Eagle Claws (Scout Rifle): kinetic impact-resistant frame with fully automatic launch system and moving target. Warlock Armor: Gauntlets (61) Breastplate (61) Helmet (60) Leg Armor (64) Titan Armor: Gauntlets (63) Chest Armor (63) Helmet (62) Leg Armor (59) Hunter Armor: Gauntlets (63) Chest Armor (59) Helmet (62) Armor for legs (62)