Destiny 2: Lightfall will be released in February with a new subclass, map and more

Bungie has revealed a lot of new information about the upcoming Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion, including a release date of February 28.

Announced during the Destiny 2 Showcase 2022 presentation, Lightfall will mark the “beginning of the end” and will be the next major expansion that will move the plot and gameplay of Destiny 2 forward, featuring a second subclass of the Darkness game called Stand.

This new style of play seems to be closely related to movement, as players will use it to grab and swing around the brand new Destiny 2 map on Neptune. The Strand involves manipulating creepy green psychic energy and materializes differently depending on which class the player uses.

The map of Neptune is called Neo Luna, a newly discovered city built by an alternative evolution of humanity. However, unlike the abandoned and destroyed communities left behind by the famous version of humans, this new city is a thriving metropolis. He acts as a battlefield in Lightfall when Kalus arrives in alliance with a new big bad Witness, and the player has to save the day again.

Guardian Ranks is another new feature introduced in Destiny 2 in Lightfall, which aims to introduce new players to every element of the game. The 11 available ranks will guide players through each activity type, map, raid, etc. to slowly but surely explain how each part of Destiny 2 works.

As for accessibility, sometime in 2023 Bungie will add the Fireteam Finder function (in fact, a joint selection of players).

Destiny 2: Lightfall Screenshots

Given that Lighfall is also the next part of the ongoing story being told in the Light and Dark saga, Bungie has confirmed that it will not be removing any past expansions so that new players can experience the whole story. To celebrate this announcement, Bungie has also made all of the game’s add-ons free for one week starting today, August 23.

In our review of the base game released in 2017, with a score of 8 out of 10, IGN said, “Destiny 2’s excellent cooperative and competitive shooting, useful loot and strong social elements will keep us playing.”

