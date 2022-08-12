Destiny 2 Legal Battle Escalates As Cheat Company Retaliates against Bungie

The lawsuit against fraud initiated by Bungie escalated as the cheating company AimJunkies accused the actions of the Destiny 2 developer of “absurdity and absurdity.”

As reported on Torrentfreak, AimJunkies denies that its cheats for Destiny 2 are illegal or harmful, and that Bungie has acquired a “bully mentality” because it is unable to control its players.

Bungie filed a lawsuit last year claiming that AimJunkies violated its copyright laws by creating cheats, but the case was closed in May as U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Zillie said there was insufficient evidence to support any copyright infringement. However, Bungie then reworked the accusation, and a few weeks later another complaint was filed.

“Don’t believe everything you read in their documents,” Phoenix Digital Group LLC, the parent company of AimJunkies, said in a press release. “Don’t actually believe 90% of what they claim in their documents.

“We think Bungie and their lawyers seem to believe that the more shit you throw at the wall, the more likely it is that something will stay with the court, no matter how ridiculous or absurd it is in the real world.

“Understand, fraud is not illegal, and gaming companies want to make it illegal because they can’t control their players. They are going to court to do something that they, Bungie, are not able to do on their own, even with the vast resources of technology at their disposal. They would rather die from a thousand cuts than admit that this is not the way to solve the problem.”

The company claims that it offered to solve the problem with Bungie and stated that it believes that its functions should be officially implemented in the game. “But their pride and hooligan mentality do not allow them to think outside the box,” he added.

A retaliatory lawsuit will result in AimJunkies subpoenaing Google, Paypal and Valve in an attempt to gather evidence against Bungie. Unlike Bungie’s other recent lawsuit against the cheating company Elite Boss Tech, in which it agreed to pay Bungie $13.5 million in damages, this litigation is likely to continue for the next months (possibly years), since neither party shows any intention to resign.

The developer unmistakably approached any signs of fraud or misrepresentation in his Destiny 2 community, as evidenced by these two lawsuits and another one in which Bungie organized a virtual hunt for someone who released YouTubers with a fake DMCA removal, eventually suing the person. for $7.6 million.

