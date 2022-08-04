Destiny 2: How to Pass the Inverted Spire GM Nightfall

The Inverted Spire is one of the six shadowy Grandmaster raids that Guardians can go through in Destiny 2 during the “Ghosts” season, and this is the grandmaster in turn from August 2 to August 7, 2022. All Grandmaster’s shadow raids have their own set of mission modifiers that make it much more difficult to complete, even from master to Grandmaster. This week, the Inverted Spire is also a feature of Nightfall, where players can get double rewards for completing it, which will allow them to get additional drops of Ascendant Shards, Enhancement Prisms, Exotic Armor and Hothead Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2.

For the Inverted Spire, the standard mission modifiers of all Grandmaster Twilight are active, such as champion enemies, match play, locked gear, quenching, limited respawn, champion crowd, and protected enemies. Enemies with solar, empty and arc shields are present in the inverted spire, so each member of the battle group should be able to deplete at least two shields with their weapons and abilities. Despite the fact that the Acute Arc Burn is active, allowing Guardians to deal 25% more arc damage by getting 50% more, the best superpowers for each class are those that deal huge damage to the boss. Golden Gun, Nova Bomb and Thundercrash for hunters, warlocks and Titans will allow battle groups to quickly destroy the last boss.

The inverted spire contains the Unstoppable and Barrier Champions. To win quickly Unstoppable champions, the Guardians must use a scout rifle with adaptive ammunition. The Pointed Inquiry and Staccato-46 Scout rifles in Destiny 2 are Abyss weapons and Solar Weapons, respectively, which allows both rifles to stun Unstoppable Champions and destroy the shields of all three types of enemies thanks to the Adaptive Munitions perk. To counter the Barrier Champions, the Guardians must use the Arbablest as a kinetic weapon. Finally, the presence of the armor modifier “Regenerating Explosion” will cause champions to ignite whenever they are stunned, dealing additional damage to them and those in the immediate vicinity of the explosion.

How to Quickly Pass the Inverted GM Spire in Destiny 2

To quickly complete the GM “Inverted Spire”, the Guards must keep as far away from the enemies as possible and focus fire on the enemies with their scout rifles. The same principle applies when attacking a champion, as igniting a Revitalizing Blast will also help get rid of champion enemies. The Roll of God Stormchaser Linear Fusion Rifle is a great power weapon that can be used throughout this GM, as well as any arc rocket launcher.

During the boss battle, quickly use the damage superpowers on the giant vex and immediately switch to Stormchaser. The head of the mechanical threat is its critical point until it is knocked down, and then the next point will be the center of its body. If done correctly, the boss should be almost defeated during the first damage phase, and it will only take one or two shots to finish him off quickly in the second.