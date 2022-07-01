Destiny 2: How to Pass the flawless tests of Osiris (tips and strategies for single player)

The Trials of Osiris is a competitive PvP mode in Destiny 2 in which two teams of three players battle each other in an attempt to win five rounds of a match, which ultimately leads to a flawless passing after winning seven matches. The rewards that can be obtained for perfection include the best weapons, crafting materials, mods and cosmetics that can be obtained in the game. Thus, many players may face difficulties in passing a Flawless Pass due to the high level of skills of the Guards who have passed the Tests.

For those who enter the Trials of Osiris without a team throughout the “Ghosts” season in Destiny 2, it may seem even more difficult to become flawless by playing alone, especially on weekends when the Freelance playlist is unavailable. The Freelance playlist for the Osiris Trials invites Guardians who do not have a battle group to join the competitive selection of players, playing in pairs with other players who do not have a team, and fighting with them. For many solo players, this particular version of the Challenges may seem more appealing than playing in pairs with a random duo and playing against an entire team of three, primarily because a random combination of teammates does not provide the same level of cooperation between Guardians as a full game. the fire brigade does.

Despite the fact that the independent version of the Osiris Trials is not available every weekend when the game mode is active in Destiny 2, there are still a lot of tips and strategies that players can implement regardless of whether they play as a team or not. Whether it’s the exotic armor or weapons they use in Destiny 2, their Guardian class, or even their PvP playstyle, there’s always something that can be improved to help solo players pass the flawless trials of Osiris. We hope that the tips below will help those who do not have a battle group, and will allow them to get to the lighthouse through a flawless passage to get more weapons and adept rewards.

Best Equipment for Trials Of Osiris (Solo)

Making the best gear in Trials of Osiris is more about survival than maximum kills, as each member of the battle group has only one life before he needs to be revived by a teammate. Thus, creating a specific build around exotic armor is just as important here as it is for endgame PvE activities, and the proper use of exotics depends on the benefits it provides. For example, building Bombardiers Hunter Solar in Destiny 2 may prove useful in PvE activities, but the benefits of using the Wormhusk Crown far outweigh the benefits of Bombardiers in the Osiris Trials.

Guardians should review their inventory to find out which pieces of exotic armor they have for each class or for the class they plan to use in the Trials of Osiris. In addition, any elements of exotic armor should work to improve the characteristics of the Guardian character, so it is just as important to use armor that improves the characteristics of the character as well as the survivability of the Guardian. For example, the assembly in the image above is a Titan of the Abyss using the Amulet of Dawn as a superpower and the Heart of the Hidden Light as an exotic armor. Character characteristics Fortitude and Intelligence on the armor of this Guardian allow him to reach level 10 in both cases, and the indicators of Discipline, Recovery and Strength fall on the fifth, seventh and sixth levels, respectively.

Although these stats are high enough to replenish the Guardian’s abilities in a reasonable amount of time, Heart of Inmost Light speeds up the recharge of one ability when the other two are used. This ensures that this Titan will use his class, grenade and melee abilities as often as possible, which will give him more tools to use in the Trials of Osiris. In addition, by equipping the exotic personal weapon “Traveler’s Choice”, this particular Guardian receives a powerful weapon for use in close combat, which will also allow him to replenish the energy of all abilities with each kill. The Aisha’s Embrace Scout rifle in Destiny 2 is a great option to combine with the Traveler’s Chosen One because it gives the Titan a ranged combat capability without forcing them to use a sniper rifle with limited ammunition.

Tips and strategies to use when playing Trials Of Osiris (solo)

Despite the advantages of the aforementioned equipment, high-quality armor and weapons are not enough to complete a Flawless Passage and lead the player to the Lighthouse. In particular, for those who play alone, there are fundamental skills that need to be applied from match to match in order to have the best chance of winning. Especially for those who are new to PvP activities, it takes time and patience to instinctively remember the following tips and strategies when playing Trials of Osiris alone. Continue to practice these basics in the standard tasks of the Crucible in Destiny 2, and then use them in the Trials of Osiris.