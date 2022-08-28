Destiny 2: How to Pass the Antiquarian 1 Seasonal Test

The Destiny 2 mining season kicked off immediately after the August demo, which Bungie used as a springboard to showcase the Lightfall expansion trailer, as well as other important announcements.

In the new season, you will find a new set of weapons, tasks that need to be mastered, and seasonal tests that need to be completed. One of them is called Antiquarian 1, which is one of the new Destiny 2 challenges, for which reputation currency is credited for updating the Season of Plunder star map, and this guide explains how to complete it.

How to pass the Antiquarian 1 Seasonal Test

While some of the seasonal challenges of the first week of the Heist Season are quite simple, Destiny 2 players can easily get confused by the requirements of Antiquarian 1 due to the fact that the game does not explain a key aspect of the challenge.

The Antiquarian 1 challenge challenges players to defeat the combatants on Europa, use thermonuclear rifles to speed up the process, and deliver the first relic to HELM.

Defeating the combatants on Europa is relatively easy, thanks to the Plunder Season expedition taking place on the planet, which means that players can simply launch an expedition once or twice to complete this task.

The transfer of the first relic to HELM, on the other hand, is associated with the completion of the weekly storyline of the quest “Sails of Ship Theft”, which allows players to get a relic from the mission of “Refuge” after the completion of Ketchcrash and Expedition.

After Destiny 2 players return the relic, it can be put in a HELMET on the relic stand in front of the star card seller, as it is located on the right side of the main corridor.

This stand offers an “Interaction” action when players approach it, which then places the relic and completes the Antiquarian 1 season trial.

The relic will then appear on the stand and players will receive a message from Eido, the daughter of Mitrax, which will contribute to the seasonal storyline of the Robbery Season.

It’s worth noting that since this trial is called Antiquarian 1, and the relics stand seems designed to accommodate more artifacts, it’s highly likely that Destiny 2 players will have to repeat the same process as this week in the future.

When the seasonal challenge is announced, players will receive their weekly Reputation to level up the Star Card Seller page with additional updates, which will probably bring a total of two or three reputation tokens per week from now on.

Destiny 2 is now available for Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.