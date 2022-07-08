Destiny 2: How to Complete The Bound In Sorrow Week 7 Quests

The seventh week of the “Ghosts” season in Destiny 2 has finally arrived, which has become a bittersweet conclusion to the chain of tasks “Bound by Sorrow”. The story began with the mysterious return of the planet-devouring ship Leviathan. Kalus has been out of sight since the release of Beyond Light, and his association with the Witness in Destiny 2 does not bode well for the future of humanity. During the season, the Guardians, with the help of Eris Morn, did everything possible to combat this new threat.

The huge ship, which is now called the “Abandoned Leviathan”, was filled with hordes of terrible Nightmares. Earlier, players learned that Calus’ goal was to take control of the Pyramid of the Moon. This knowledge was discovered after Eris performed a binding ritual with Commander Zavala and the Crow, attaching personal nightmares to both Guardians. Unbeknownst to the group, Empress Cayatl was also haunted by a Nightmare. In the weeks that followed, Eris performed a Breakup Ritual for each character, hoping to sever Calus’ connection to the Pyramid.

The seventh week of the quest chain “Bound by Sorrow” begins with the Guardians talking to Eris in the “Crown of Sorrow” in Destiny 2. She explains that her anxious feeling after the last Breakup Ritual has come to life. The guardians must return to the Leviathan throne room and confront Kalus. Before the last mission, players will again have to go through three levels of nightmare containment on an abandoned Leviathan. After that, interaction with Harvester will create Bound Presence, spending 500 Vestigate of Dread. Once everything is in order, the Guardians must select a new Catharsis mission from a destination on the moon.

The end of the 7th week of sorrow in Destiny 2

The quest begins with the Guardians facing several Despicable and Loyalist Colossus who must be defeated before the main entrance can be unlocked. Following a long narrow corridor, you will enter the throne room. There will be a group of floating Nightmares in the center of the room. The platform at their location acts as an elevator, descending to where Kalus stores his automatons in Destiny 2. After passing through the portal at the end of the path, the Guardians teleport to the Chapel of the darkest hour.

Here the final battle with Kalus with the help of Kayatla will begin. The fight consists of three phases, with each boss initially immune to all damage except the Scythe. It is important to note that players must run back to the combine after each elite enemy is killed. Kaiatl’s shield blocks the onslaught of Kalus’ attacks.

At the end of the Catharsis mission, there will be a final cut scene hinting at an ominous future. For the last time, the Guardians need to talk to Eris in the Crown of Sorrow to discuss the disturbing events that have unfolded. Humanity has bought a temporary respite, but the threat of a Witness still looms on the horizon.