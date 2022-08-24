Destiny 2 Fans Compare the Lightfall logo to the Lightyear Movie

The recent announcement of an upcoming expansion for Destiny 2 has caused many fans to take apart everything that has been demonstrated to see what the game will offer in future seasons. However, some fans have started to follow the logo shown during the Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer more closely and see how it can compare to the recent Disney movie.

This is the latest comparison for Disney’s upcoming Lightyear expansion, which many fans have noticed has a logo similar to the one Bungie showed at the Lightfall presentation. Interestingly, the similarities in some of these comparisons are more than superficial, although this may be closer to an example of an ongoing trend in the media, rather than Destiny 2 trying to reproduce the Lightyear logo.

The specific comparisons that fans have started bragging about with the Lightyear and Lightfall logos are that at first glance it seems that each of them uses the same bold font with a horizontal line running through the top third of both titles. However, the visual similarity is not limited to the stylized font, as both fonts appear to be the same color and look like bold white text on a dark background. Of course, bold white text is nothing new for sci-fi fonts, even before the Destiny 2: Lightfall release date was announced and players were speculating about what the name might mean.

Some fans have also noted that bold text with a dash in the top third has appeared in other movies and games over the past few years. One notable example of this logo style is the 2017 Blade Runner 2049 game, which uses its own font of the original 1982 Blade Runner logo. So Bungie just sees the Lightyear logo and wants to do something similar. from the long-standing, ongoing trend of the last forty years in the science fiction media, which has been the theme of the entire Destiny 2 saga.

A logo design like this new one for Destiny 2: Lightfall can be deceptively complex, as developers try to make their name stand out from the crowd, as well as reflect what the game can be compared to. In the case of similarities between Lightfall and Lightyear, this probably doesn’t indicate that the stories or themes are too similar, especially considering how much darker the Destiny series story can be than most things created by Disney. At the same time, the similarity is striking, which makes it ideal material for fans to start comparing, copying edits and sharing them online.

Destiny 2 is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.