Destiny 2: Exotic Armor, Weapons and Xur Recommendations for July 8th

This week in Destiny 2 brought back the Grandmaster Nightfalls, some of the most difficult PvE content within the game. After a short hiatus, this week’s reset made the Grandmaster difficulty available once more, cycling through Nightfall strikes like Insight Terminus, Warden of Nothing, and more. Those who are up to the challenge can earn themselves some of the best loot but also the Conqueror title as well.

Alongside the GM return, players quickly discovered a new exploit that seemingly arrived alongside the rest. While resource management is critical for successful GM runs, a new Rejoin feature, originally intended to reconnect players who have disconnected, seemingly allows players to quit and load back into the activity with full ammo. For non-fireteam leaders, force closing the game then relaunching the game allows players to rejoin the active Nightfall run with full ammo in tow.

RELATED: Destiny 2: Vow Of The Disciple God Rolls

Right on schedule, the weekend merchant Xur is back again in Destiny 2. Follow this guide for his most current weekend location, news on his exotic cipher quest, as well as a review of all the exotic and legendary gear he’s brought for the weekend of July 8, 2022.

Where is Xur?

This weekend, players can find Xur in the European Dead Zone in the Winding Cove zone.

Fast travel to the Winding Cove zone and immediately head towards the back where the Fallen typically patrol. Climb the cliffs back here to find Xur standing on a ledge not too far from a crashed ship.

Class Armor and Exotic Cipher

Xur’s role continues to offer the usual weekly quests, exotics, and legendary gear. Not only are these quests required to purchase a second fated engram, but they’re necessary to acquire legacy exotic gear from the Tower kiosk. Players can earn a new cipher by completing strikes and winning crucible or gambit matches. Gain bonus points for playing with clanmates or finishing more challenging activities.

Xur continues to sell even more gear outside his usual content. In addition to his normal exotic gear, Xur now has Legendary Weapons and Armor for sale in exchange for Legendary Shards and Glimmer.

Exotic Armor

Felwinter’s Helm – Warlock helmet

During season 10, Felwinter’s Helm was once a damage powerhouse thanks to a bug that let players proc the item’s special ability after each kill. Bungie was forced to disable the exotic in order to fix it.

Felwinter’s remains a solid exotic, though it’s not likely going to replace the traditional go to items. The item comes with the Warlord’s End perk that turns any Solar, Void, or Arc melee kill into a burst of energy that weakens nearby enemies. Finishers and elite kills make this burst stronger through a bigger radius and longer debuff. The roll this week is unfortunately the worst of the three, only coming in at a 62.

Arc Enhanced. Stat Values:

Mobility +12 Resilience +2 Recovery +16 Discipline +7 Intellect +16 Strength +9

​​​​​​​

Wormhusk Crown – Hunter helmet

It’s back again as Xur has brought back the Wormhusk Crown. This exotic Hunter gear used to be an easy go-to option, especially since it was handed out to players who finished the Warmind expansion campaign. Burning Souls gives a small health and shield bump to players after they dodge.

Unfortunately, the perk was deemed too powerful by Bungie, and the developer proceeded to nerf the item to modify its ability to essentially save a Hunter from death simply by dodging. While it’s nowhere near the power levels it was prior to the nerf, It’s still a solid option for Hunters inside the Crucible for the health boost and shield bump. At a 63 total roll, it’s a solid pickup this week.

Solar Enhanced. Stat Values:

Mobility +14 Resilience +15 Recovery +3 Discipline +16 Intellect +13 Strength +2

Stronghold – Titan gauntlet

Sword users rejoice as the Stronghold exotic gauntlets are back this week. Its intrinsic perk is called Clenched Fist which relates directly to swords. When guarding, the player’s move speed is increased and ammo isn’t drained. In addition, any shots that are blocked heals the player immediately after guarding.

Stronghold maximizes sword defense stats and doesn’t lose any guard energy while subsequently healing the wielder when blocking shots. Sword users should definitely take a look at these exotics. The stat roll this week is the highest of the group at a 66 and features an extremely high Recovery stat. Unfortunately Strength is pretty low, which is typically a stat Titan players would want to be higher.

Arc Enhanced. Stat Values:

Mobility +2 Resilience +12 Recovery +22 Discipline +10 Intellect +14 Strength +6

Exotic Weapon

Just on sale a couple of months ago, the linear fusion rifle known as The Queenbreaker is back in stock this weekend. It allows players to pick how they want the gun to fire. Through Marksman sights, players can stack additional damage with long-range sights that also display ammo and charge levels. The tradeoff is that it takes the gun a little longer to fully charge before firing. Combat sights give the player faster charges and greater handling, though they can’t zoom in as far.

The exotic perk for this weapon is called Wire Rifle which fires a long range precision Arc bolt that blinds enemies on hit. Players can also change the sights on it which impacts charge time and damage. This is a bit of a skill weapon, so it won’t be for everyone. However, those who give it a chance will find that it’s pretty useful in the right situations, even though it requires heavy ammo.

Additional perks:

Enhanced Battery Fitted Stock Hip Fire Grip/Quickdraw

Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale Rolls

Since Season 16 removed the Presage and Harbinger exotic missions, Xur is also selling both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale with randomized rolls. Players should visit him each weekend as he’ll be carrying different rolls.

Hawkmoon Rolls:

Polygonal Rifling Alloy Magazine Eye of the Storm Textured Grip

Dead Man’s Tale

Corkscrew Rifling Light Mag Snapshot Sights Composite Stock

Here’s the complete rundown of Xur’s exotic stock in Destiny 2 for July 8, 2022:

Felwinter’s Helm (Warlock helmet) – 23 Legendary Shards Wormhusk Crown (Hunter helmet) – 23 Legendary Shards Stronghold (Titan gauntlet) – 23 Legendary Shards The Queensbreaker (Linear Fusion Rifle) – 29 Legendary Shards Lord of Wolves (Shotgun) – 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, 1 Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale (Scout Rifle) – 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, 1 Ascendant Shard Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards/1 Exotic Cipher A Question – Exotic Cipher Quest

Legendary Gear

As previously mentioned, Xur now sells Legendary Armor and Weapons. All gear costs 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmer.

Enigma’s Draw (Kinetic Sidearm) Seventh Seraph Carbine (Kinetic Auto Rifle) Bite of the Fox (Kinetic Sniper Rifle) Extraordinary Rendition (Kinetic Submachine Gun) Sorrow’s Vow (Energy Auto Rifle) Deafening Whisper (Energy Grenade Launcher) Temptation’s Hook (Heavy Sword) Illicit Invader Armor Set

Destiny 2 is now available PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.