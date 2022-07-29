Destiny 2: Exotic Armor, Weapons and Xur Recommendations for July 29

Solstice is more than halfway through, and fans have limited time left to take stock of any triumphs they can work on. In addition, the season of “Ghosts” is also nearing completion, and the big broadcast of Destiny 2 is fast approaching. Bungie is expected to not only show the first trailer for the next major Lightfall expansion, but also details of the next season, as well as changes to the Arc 3.0 subclasses.

In addition to the upcoming content, Bungie has also revealed new details about the Season 18 raid. Although the studio has decided not to reveal which Destiny reprise it has decided to bring back, it has confirmed that it will launch on August 26 at 10:00 Pacific Time. Despite the fact that Bungie has lowered the level of communication due to the ongoing harassment of its employees, the weekly blog entry continues to be a valuable source of details for Destiny 2.

Meanwhile, weekend trader Zur, who is back in Destiny 2 again. Follow this guide to find out his most recent weekend whereabouts, news about his exotic cipher quest, and an overview of all the exotic and legendary gear he brought for the weekend of July 29, 2022.

Where is Zur?

This weekend, Destiny 2 players will be able to find Zur again in the Tower hangar.

From the default landing zone, immediately go left and follow the path down to the hangar. After entering the hangar, go left again past Arakh Jalaal and his “Dead Orbit” team and climb the metal stairs. Zur stands on a metal platform at the end of this room and looks at the mountain ranges below.

Class armor and exotic cipher

The role of Zur still offers the usual weekly quests, exotics and legendary equipment. These quests are necessary not only for the purchase of the second fateful engram, but also for the purchase of outdated exotic equipment in the kiosk of the Tower. Players can earn a new cipher by performing strikes and winning matches in the crucible or gambit. Get bonus points for playing with your clan mates or completing more difficult tasks.

Zur continues to sell even more gear in addition to its usual content. In addition to his usual exotic gear, Zur now has legendary weapons and armor to sell in exchange for legendary shards and Shimmer.

Exotic Armor

Karnstein Armlets – Warlock Mittens

It’s been about six months since the players last saw them with Xur, but this weekend Karnstein Armlets are back in stock. It is a powerful exotic Warlock item that gives the player extra survival thanks to its exotic perk. After being killed in melee, Vampire’s Caress restores most of the health, and also continues to restore health for a short time afterwards.

This is an item that all warlocks should have, as it is a very strong item in PvE situations and actions, such as Gambit, Escalation Protocol or Blind Well, where there are large groups of enemies that need to be defeated. There are much better options for PvP players, but otherwise it’s a fun exotic, even with a decent armor roll this week.

Improved Emptiness. Statistics values:

Mobility +19 Stamina +10 Recovery +3 Discipline +14 Intelligence +7 Strength +10

St0mp-EE5 – Hunter’s Leg Armor

Also known as Stompies, these are exotics for hunters based solely on movement. Its inherent ability, hydraulic boosters, increases the player’s running speed and gliding range. In addition, this exotic further improves High Jump, Strafe Jump and Triple Jump.

These boots can be a lifesaver for heavy platform actions such as raids or exotic/PvE quests that require a lot of movement and jumping. While there are much better options for more specific combat modes like Crucible, the St0mp-EE5 is a must-have part of any Hunter armor rotation. This week’s roll is a bit strange, since Mobility is one of the lowest characteristics, and it is primarily exotic, based on mobility. However, as the highest throw, players can probably make up the difference by using mods or perhaps other armor.

Improved arc. Statistics values:

Mobility +4 Stamina +22 Recovery +10 Discipline +9 Intelligence +17 Strength +2

ACD/0 Feedback Fence – Titanium Gloves

An internal perk called Fury Conductors accumulates energy during melee kills. A melee hit not only reduces incoming damage, but also releases the currently accumulated energy in an explosion.

It may not be the best exotics of Titan available, but it remains a good choice, especially for those players who like PvP content. Getting hit and creating small explosions is a powerful, fun and destructive ability. Unfortunately, this week’s statistics are the lowest of the three, so again, this is by no means necessary.

Improved arc. Statistics values:

Mobility +10 Stamina +8 Recovery +14 Discipline +12 Intelligence +10 Strength +6

Exotic weapons

Those who like to shoot weapons at strange objects, such as the new exotic grenade launcher “Parasites”, should try The Colony.