Destiny 2: Exotic Armor, Weapons and Xur Recommendations for July 15

While Destiny 2 players may be nearing the end of the Ghost Season, Bungie has a few more things planned before the next season arrives. Namely, the annual “Solstice” event should return next week after the reset, and this year everything will be a little different than in previous years.

In addition to changing the event’s name to “Solstice,” a blog update this week revealed new details of the event, including summer themed loot and other awards. The EAZ event space also turns into a horde-style mode where players try to prevent enemies from putting out bonfires by collecting new resources called silver leaves. They can be upgraded to Silver Ash to enhance Solstice armor and apply glow. To top it all off, Destiny 2 players can earn loot by completing quests with a free event card, and can upgrade it for 1,000 silver to get even more rewards.

Until then, weekend trader Zur is back in Destiny 2 again. Follow this guide to find out his most recent weekend whereabouts, news about his exotic cipher quest, and an overview of all the exotic and legendary gear he brought for the July weekend. 15, 2022.

Where is Zur?

This weekend, players will need to go to the Tower hangar to find Zur with a view of the snow-capped mountains.

From the default landing zone, immediately go left and follow the path down to the hangar. After entering the hangar, go left again past Arakh Jalaal and his “Dead Orbit” team and climb the metal stairs. Zur stands on a metal platform at the end of this room and looks at the mountain ranges below.

Class armor and exotic cipher

The role of Zur still offers the usual weekly quests, exotics and legendary equipment. These quests are necessary not only for the purchase of the second fateful engram, but also for the purchase of outdated exotic equipment in the kiosk of the Tower. Players can earn a new cipher by performing strikes and winning matches in the crucible or gambit. Get bonus points for playing with fellow clansmen or completing more difficult tasks.

Zur continues to sell even more gear in addition to its usual content. In addition to his usual exotic gear, Zur now has legendary weapons and armor to sell in exchange for legendary shards and Shimmer.

Exotic Armor

Crown of Storms – Warlock’s Helmet

Despite the fact that they went on sale only a few weeks ago, warlocks should definitely visit Zur this week. For warlocks who like to wear Emperor Palpatine, the Crown of Storms remains one of the best exotics for Stormtrance. It remains the best option thanks to the exotic perk of Conduction Tines. With this item, any Arc ability kill increases the cooldown rate of Arc abilities and prolongs the duration of the Storm Trance.

This is an item that all warlocks should have, as it is one of the best exotic items to use with Stormcaller, as it can quickly restore warlocks’ abilities. With the upcoming revision of the Arch 3.0 subclass and an extremely high roll this week, Warlocks should definitely choose this class.

Improved arc. Statistics values:

Mobility +3 Stamina +30 Recovery +3 Discipline +16 Intelligence +2 Strength +16

Bombers are armor for the hunter’s legs.

This week, hunters can catch exotic bombers that first appeared in the game during the “Dawn” season. These exotic boots come with a perk called a “Parting Gift” that leaves a short fuse explosive after dodging. Thanks to the Season 15 buff that affected a number of Destiny 2 exotics, they now have a secondary effect that occurs depending on the equipped subclass. Arc blinding, Sunburn, Emptiness suppresses, and Stasis slows down enemy targets.

Although they were initially difficult to recommend, the Season 15 update made them a little more viable than before. However, despite the fact that there are much better exotic classes for Hunters, they remain a fun option to play. In addition, given that the throw is considered “normal”, it is easy to abandon it this week.

Improved arc. Statistics values:

Mobility +17 Stamina +12 Recovery +2 Discipline +2 Intelligence +23 Strength +7

Ashen Wake – the Glove of Titan

Although this exoticism usually doesn’t cause much excitement, Titans may want to take another look at these mittens this time. The Ashen Wake gauntlets, although they were improved last year as part of Bungie’s sandbox changes made to the game, can be especially fun when combined with the Grenadier perk.

Bring the Heat causes thermonuclear grenades to explode on impact and increases the player’s throw speed. Given the recently added redesign of the Solar 3.0 subclass, this exoticism may be a little more desirable than before. Ultimately, however, they remain largely situational and not for everyone.

Solar gain. Statistics values:

Mobility +10 Stamina +13 Recovery +9 Discipline +19 Intelligence +2 Strength +10

Exotic weapons

Some time has passed, but the Suros Regime automatic rifle is back again.