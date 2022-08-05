Destiny 2: Exotic Armor, Weapons and Xur Recommendations for August 5th

As Solstice winds down and is set to be put away for another year, Bungie has been gearing up for what promises to be a very busy August. Later this month, a new season is set to debut along with the much anticipated Arc subclass reworks, though for many, most of the excitement is centered around the upcoming Showcase. Bungie has already confirmed plenty of surprises, a look at the Lightfall expansion, as well as which raid will be making its return.

Next season also brings a few changes with it, namely to Iron Banner. While Rift is getting moved out, Bungie announced a new Crucible mode will be taking its place. Eruption is a twist on Clash, Destiny’s team deathmatch style mode. Going on streaks boosts ability and class regeneration, with higher streaks granting more bonuses. However, at a 5 kill streak, the player becomes primed and needs to continue killing to stave off a countdown when they explode while also being hunted by the other team.

For now, the weekend merchant Xur, who is back again in Destiny 2. Follow this guide for his most current weekend location, news on his exotic cipher quest, as well as a review of all the exotic and legendary gear he’s brought for the weekend of August 5, 2022.

Where is Xur?

This weekend, Destiny 2 players can find Xur overlooking the Winding Cove on the EDZ.

Fast travel to the Winding Cove zone and immediately head towards the back where the Fallen typically patrol. Climb the cliffs back here to find Xur standing on a ledge not too far from a crashed ship.

Class Armor and Exotic Cipher

Xur’s role continues to offer the usual weekly quests, exotics, and legendary gear. Not only are these quests required to purchase a second fated engram, but they’re necessary to acquire legacy exotic gear from the Tower kiosk. Players can earn a new cipher by completing strikes and winning crucible or gambit matches. Gain bonus points for playing with clan mates or finishing more challenging activities.

Xur continues to sell even more gear outside his usual content. In addition to his normal exotic gear, Xur now has Legendary Weapons and Armor for sale in exchange for Legendary Shards and Glimmer.

Exotic Armor

Aeon Soul – Warlock gauntlets

Originally regarded as the worst exotic in the game, Bungie overhauled the set to make them more viable. While they’re still not top tier gear, they’re infinitely more useful than they were, even being valuable on difficult activities like Nightfalls.

Instead of a unique perk, this armor now has specific Aeon mods that can be equipped. Sect of Force is for damage dealers, temporarily increasing player reload speed and weapon swap speed after rapid precision hits. Taking down a champion or boss also gives nearby fireteam members a burst of grenade and melee energy. Sect of Vigor gives the player class energy when teammates die, then gaining full class energy after reviving. When nearby players cast their super, allies gain a burst of healing. Finally, Sect of Insight has a chance to drop an orb of power after precision weapon takedowns. When using a finisher on an elite enemy, special ammo is dropped. Using a finisher on a boss or miniboss, heavy ammo drops instead.

Arc Enhanced. Stat Values:

Mobility +9 Resilience +9 Recovery +16 Discipline +2 Intellect +6 Strength +20

Lucky Pants – Hunter leg armor

The Lucky Pants are back in stock this week, an exotic that has seen an uptick in usage thanks to some of the changes made in Season 15. Its intrinsic perk, Illegally Modded Holster, loads one round into the chamber of stowed hand cannons after a precision hit. In addition, hand cannons ready faster and have a bonus to accuracy after switching to them, which make these very useful for all of the Hand Cannons that Destiny 2 has.

Stat distribution is interesting this week as it has extremely high mobility and super low resilience and recovery, two stats which many players value. However, the roll is at a 67 in total, so they may be worth picking up and using mods to offset the Resilience and Recovery deficits.

Void Enhanced. Stat Values:

Mobility +28 Resilience +3 Recovery +2 Discipline +16 Intellect +6 Strength +12

Peacekeepers – Titan leg armor

It’s been quite a while but the Peacekeepers are back in stock for Titan players. Unfortunately, these exotics are a hit or miss with players because they only really benefit one particular play style. Its intrinsic perk is called Mecha Holster, and it reloads stowed Submachine Guns. It allows players to ready them instantly, improves SMG handling, and increases movement while wielding one.

Regardless, the roll this week just isn’t very good, only coming in at 58 in total which is unusually low for a Xur exotic. That’s why, players can safely skip them.

Solar Enhanced. Stat Values:

Mobility +3 Resilience +3 Recovery +24 Discipline +9 Intellect +13 Strength +6

Exotic Weapon

While it may be classified as a shotgun, the Tractor Cannon is great at booping and boping enemies thanks to its perk. The unique perk of the Tractor Cannon is called Repulsor Force and as it sounds, it makes the gun emit a powerful blast that not only pushes enemies away, it also suppresses them and makes them vulnerable to incoming damage, especially void damage. Not only that, by damaging an enemy, the weapon gets a temporary increase to speed and handling.​​​​​​​

Affectionately known as the “Boop Cannon” by the community, players have continued to rave about this weapon, especially within PvP style modes like Gambit and the Crucible. With a larger than normal hitbox, the ability to blast opponents off a stage, and also suppress them, it remains a popular choice and is worth grabbing.

Additional perks:

Extended Barrel Particle Repeater Composite Stock

Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale Rolls

Since Season 16 removed the Presage and Harbinger exotic missions, Xur is also selling both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale with randomized rolls. Players should visit him each weekend as he’ll be carrying different rolls.

Hawkmoon Rolls:

Full Bore Alloy Magazine Heavy Grip Hip Fire Grip

Dead Man’s Tale

Fluted Barrel Steady Rounds Vorpal Weapon Fitted Stock

Here’s the complete rundown of Xur’s exotic stock in Destiny 2 for August 5, 2022:

Aeon Soul (Warlock gauntlets) – 23 Legendary Shards Lucky Pants (Hunter leg armor) – 23 Legendary Shards Peacekeepers (Titan leg armor) – 23 Legendary Shards Tractor Cannon (Shotgun) – 29 Legendary Shards Hawkmoon (Hand Cannon) – 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, 1 Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale (Scout Rifle) – 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, 1 Ascendant Shard Exotic Engram – 97 Legendary Shards/1 Exotic Cipher A Question – Exotic Cipher Quest

Legendary Gear

As previously mentioned, Xur now sells Legendary Armor and Weapons. All gear costs 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmer.

Talons of the Eagle (Kinetic Scout Rifle) Vulpecula (Kinetic Hand Cannon) Survivor’s Epitaph (Kinetic Hand Cannon) Gnawing Hunger (Energy Auto Rifle) IKELOS SR V1.0.2 (Energy Sniper Rifle) Widow’s Bite (Energy Sniper Rifle) Honor’s Edge (Heavy Sword) Righteous Armor Set

Destiny 2 is now available PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.