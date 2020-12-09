Destiny 2 debuts its version for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S

The Bungie title is optimized on the new consoles to take advantage of its hardware with improved performance.

The next-gen version of Destiny 2 is available now. This was announced by Bungie itself in a press release, in which it has detailed all the news that players can enjoy on PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. It is a completely free update that allows users to enjoy of the game to 60 images per second, as well as improve the resolution in some of the platforms.

Thus, Destiny 2 now works at 4K resolution on Sony’s machine and Microsoft’s most powerful console, while Xbox Series S stays at 1080p / 60 fps. As if that weren’t enough, Crucible matches will add a 120fps PvP mode for Xbox Series X and PS5. All new generation versions allow field of vision adjustment and reduce loading times.

Crossplay in Destiny 2

Crossplay is an increasingly important element in video games, something that Bungie has taken into account when building this enhanced version. In this way, Xbox One and PS4 players will be able to play with friends who have new generation consoles thanks to the compatibility of the game between generations, with an important nuance: within the same family of consoles.

Destiny 2 has also confirmed that as part of the Season of the Hunt, we will be able to access the exceptional Moonhawk hand cannon, which already appeared in the first title of the series. They must collaborate with Cuervo to claim and recover the weapon. On the other hand, users will return to the realm of the IXs with the Prophecy dungeon. It will therefore be up to you to face the hosts of the possessed, all while solving the puzzles with the help of the rest of the guardians.

The game is available free-to-play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



