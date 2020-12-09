Destiny 2 Cross-Platform Support Coming in 2021

Destiny 2, which comes to new generation consoles, will get cross-platform support in 2021.Since Destiny 2 arrives on the next generation PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, the only question on gamers’ mind is: when is cross-platform support coming? The game’s producer company, Bungie, was disappointed when it said cross-platform support would arrive next year at the earliest.

However, with a new statement, the developer company excited its followers by announcing that cross-platform support will be released in 2021.

Bungie actually gradually added some cross-platform features last year, including cross-platform game recording support. In other words, someone who previously owned an Xbox One can now continue the game with the Xbox Series X | S.

It’s worth remembering that the game is currently available on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC and Stadia. In other words, with cross-platform support, many potential competitors or teammates will be gained for the players. However, it should be noted that it is not clear how Bungie will take action on the common tricks in Destiny 2 PvP mode.



