Destiny 2 Can Use Rarity beyond the Exotic

Destiny 2 has been around for almost five full years, and the franchise as a whole is almost 8 years old, and a lot has changed over time in both games. The gameplay cycle and its rewards are now very different from what they were eight years ago, and the overall experience has been significantly changed thanks to sandbox updates, action and gear improvements, and much more. However, at its core, Destiny 2 remains a typical loot shooter when it comes to the rarity of items, as it uses a classic full spectrum that ranges from white to purple, yellow or gold items, and the last two colors are represented by legendary and Exotic.

Legendary items are in a good place in Destiny 2 because they are essentially the bread and butter of any download thanks to the fact that they can mostly be crafted or crafted, making them the second most rare in the game, as well as the most flexible for what it offers. Legendary items also have no limits on how many of these items players can actually own, instead they are limited to one exotic weapon and a piece of armor per outfit. To increase the variety and further allow Bungie to focus on the build, Destiny 2 may introduce a whole new rarity of both weapons and armor that goes beyond the exotic or is on par with them.

How the New Item Rarity Can Work in Destiny 2

While exotics are great for creating interesting builds, they also restrict players from using them in certain slots and instead of other specific options, which is a fee for improving a given style of play or combination. However, Destiny 2 can use rarity in addition to Exotic, which works similarly to many other loot shooters, including games such as Outriders and The Division series, where players can get items belonging to a given set that unlocks more benefits or gives full benefits only when players equip several from it items.

It can be anything from general perks that improve the build to game-changing characteristics and abilities, and this concept will fit perfectly into the game cycle that Destiny 2 already has. These new rarity items can come from different places, and they can be tied to all slots, not just armor, creating sets that can be made, for example, from two pieces of weapons and two pieces of armor. This will mean that creating a character with legendary, exotic, and this new rarity may be more rewarding, as it allows players to make more meaningful choices than they can make right now.

Giving the set bonuses with the new item rarity would also make items like artificial armor and crafted weapons much more valuable than they are now, as they are currently most often the best in slots in every important slot. Instead, giving players a new rarity that grants both weapons and armor with a random set of bonuses would make hunting for god rolls more enjoyable in the long run, as well as increase the variety of builds available in Destiny 2.

The new rarity of items, which gives great advantages, may even justify the refusal to use exotics in some configurations, especially when many exotic Destiny 2 items are now in poor condition and do not provide sufficient value when equipped. Exotics should change the game to some extent, but in many cases they mostly slightly improve existing game styles, while the bonuses of the entire set can take the builds to a new level. Of course, adding a new rarity can increase the power in a game that is already suffering from this, but in general, the benefits will outweigh the problems if Bungie manages to do something like this while keeping Destiny 2 as balanced as possible.

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.