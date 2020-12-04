Destiny 2: Beyond the Light Review: A New Starting Point

We analyze the third major expansion of the great Bungie title, Destiny 2: Beyond the Light. A new starting point begins in your universe.

Beyond the Light takes a special role around the Destiny universe. This year we are not only facing the great content capsule for the next 12 months, but it has brought with it sensible changes in the present and future of the game. The focus has shifted towards a concentrated Destiny 2, far from the limitless expanse that we have seen thus far.

This third expansion sets a precedent in several elements that needed to have been defined long ago, at the same time that it raises some questionable decisions. More than ever content is felt that comes with the promise of taking the desired shape through the seasons. This was our visit to Europe.

Mysteries under the snow

Nobody who has immersed themselves in the background of Destiny doubts its quality. The Grimoire has always been the compendium where our actions in the world have made sense. Underneath that epic layer that surrounds the adventures, there are hidden stories that are worth discovering. Everything happens for a reason, although the game itself does not have the ability to narrate it in real time.

One of the elements that we said in previous paragraphs was the narrative. In Más Allá de la Luz we have found an adventure that (finally) bets on entering a story with force that we discover during the course of it. The responsibility for this improvement passes, among others, to La Desconocida, a character that in Spanish is played by the actress Maggie Civantos, one of the main faces of fictional series such as Vis a Vis or Las Chicas del Cable.

It doesn’t take us by surprise. The upward line in this direction began, above all, with Shadowkeep, the previous expansion. Without wanting to go into detail, the outcome of it connects with the common thread of Beyond the Light, which is intertwined with all the events around the Clan of the Kell Eramis. We must emphasize the quality of the video scenes, which are still at a high visual level.

Getting hold of Stasis, which we’ll talk about soon, will make us run into these Fallen. From that moment on, the main adventure takes on a persecutory character. With the discovery of this power among the ranks of Eramis, her captains will protect the clan hierarchy with their newly released arts. The battles against them, which take place like a classic final boss sequence, are one of the best moments at the playable level. The great success at the controls is to have proposed a path that is a real challenge. We have died repeatedly during these confrontations; that’s when the Bungie we all know gets his best cards.



