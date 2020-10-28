Destiny 2: Beyond the Light reveals its roadmap

On the occasion of the premiere of the new expansion, Bungie aims to revolutionize the content of the title. These are your plans for the future.

Bungie has detailed the roadmap for the immediate future of Destiny 2: Beyond the Light, the long-awaited expansion to the hit multiplayer looter shooter title. On November 10, this trip will be launched, which will take the Guardians to Europe to investigate new threats and mysteries. Let’s take a look at everything to come for the Season of the Hunt.

Destiny 2 premieres Beyond the Light on November 10

The first thing they have confirmed is that, on the occasion of the Hunting Season, most of the content of the season and its equipment will remain throughout the year 4. “We hope that this will somewhat counteract the FOMO that has been present in previous seasons. Now, you can re-enjoy the history, activities and loot from previous seasons at any time in Year 4, ”they say. No more fear of being left out.

Broadly speaking, players of Beyond the Light (available on Xbox Game Pass for players in the Xbox One ecosystem and Xbox Series X | S) will be able to access the new campaign and will have the stasis of Giant Titans, Shadow Domination Sorcerers and Hunters unlocked. Phoenix. Also, the adventure of the grenade launcher and Claw of salvation.

In the free to play aspect, which is open to all users, from November 10 will arrive new assaults, new exceptional weapons and seasonal armor, a new experience of the cosmodrome and a new destination, Europe, among other details such as more of 100 seasonal levels.

Content Calendar from November to February – Hunting Season

Later, from November to February, the longer-term content plan begins on November 10. On the sidelines of the Hunting Season, on November 13 we will have new Expert-level weapons in the tests; on November 17 the start of the Season mission and the Fury Hunts; On November 21 the Raid will begin: Crypt of the Deep Stone; On December 8, the first Iron Banner will be produced, and finally, from December 15 to January 5, 2021, La Aurora will arrive.

You can check here all the improvements of the title on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.



