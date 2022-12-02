Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Will Swap Cosmetics in a New Crossover

Ubisoft and Bungie have announced a crossover between Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, in which each series will visit the other with new content and cosmetics.

According to Ubisoft’s blog, the sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 will be complemented with “Assassin’s Creed-style cosmetics.”

Yesterday (December 1) Bungie posted a tweet in which she talked about some of the Assassin’s Creed cosmetics that will appear in Destiny — you can see them below.

Prepare to take a leap of faith, Guardians. In partnership with @Ubisoft, worlds are about to collide with brand new cosmetics. 📅 Dec. 6 pic.twitter.com/Os2bmPi4mJ — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) December 1, 2022

As for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, paid downloadable content (DLC) will be introduced to add a character and a set of weapons to the game. The character pack adds “armor sets, swords, scout skin and steed skin”, and the weapon pack brings “four unique rotations of the iconic Destiny subclasses, each with their own game privileges and custom effects.”

For both Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, updates are scheduled to be released on December 6 — that’s when an update for Destiny 2, patch 6.3.0, is scheduled. In this blog, Bungie reports that Destiny 2 will be briefly disabled in the morning to implement the patch, and December 6 is the last day when players will need to unlock the rewards of this season.

As for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft recently announced that updates after the game’s launch end on December 6, making this Destiny 2 crossover part of the latest Valhalla update.

“On December 6th, we will release our latest content update for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, completing two amazing years of support after launch,” Ubisoft shared.

The latest update of the game will also bring another addition called “The Last Chapter”. The expansion will consist of a free quest arc that “connects well some of the storylines set in the game” and offers the main character Avor the opportunity to explore “distant shores and new adventures.”

As for other gaming news, The Callisto Protocol received negative reviews on Steam due to performance issues.