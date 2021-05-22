Destiny 2 Adds The Chamber Of Glass Raid; Date

The popular raid from the first installment launches today in Destiny 2. The first Guardians to clear it will earn various rewards. Destiny 2 continues to grow, and this time it does so with the return of one of the most acclaimed content among fans of the franchise: it is the Chamber of Glass, the intense incursion belonging to the first installment that takes place on Venus. In it, the Guardians must fight their way through hordes of Vex until they face the fearsome Atheon.

In addition, this time we will not only have to complete the raid; We can also participate in the new Competition mode, which consists of waging a race to be the first in the world to overcome it. Of course, it is necessary to have 1,300 points of light to choose to win the test and get different exclusive objects as a reward.

Chamber of Glass in Destiny 2: schedules

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 1:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 2:00 p.m.

Chile: at 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 12:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 11:00 am

Cuba: at 1:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 12:00 hours

El Salvador: at 11:00 am

United States (Washington D.C.): at 1:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 11:00 am

Honduras: at 11:00

Mexico: at 12:00

Nicaragua: at 11:00 am

Panama: at 12:00 hours

Paraguay: at 1:00 p.m.

Peru: at 12:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 1:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 1:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 2:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 1:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 10:00 am

Destiny 2 is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. In addition, the new generation consoles have a dedicated version that achieves a resolution of 4K and 60 frames per second.