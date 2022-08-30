Despite the reviews, Jurassic World Domination has just gone wild at the box office

Almost 30 years ago, Steven Spielberg’s “Jurassic Park” drove a tent pole into the ground, which spawned the legendary franchise. With the release of the film “The Reign of Jurassic World” in 2022, this legacy only continues to strengthen in the lexicon of theatrical thrills, despite critical reviews sharply condemning the grand finale with screenwriter and director Colin Trevorrow. Despite this particularly cruel fate, even greater success has been achieved, as wild box office receipts have just been achieved in the history of the franchise.

To be clear, the record here is not set by Jurassic World Dominion. According to a recent Deadline report, the recent and long-awaited opening of the Japanese market has increased this year’s entry to $990.4 million; and could make this single movie $1 billion more. The new record, which is being counted, is tied to the Jurassic franchise as a whole, which has now earned $6 billion in six films.

Another interesting indicator reported by the publication is the fact that Jurassic World Dominion is currently the third highest-grossing Hollywood film on the international market. Universal can once again pat itself on the back, because in this respect it surpassed itself, and Colin Trevorrow’s final blockbuster about dinosaurs surpassed “No Time to Die” in this respect. It seems that stunts aren’t the only similarities between James Bond and Jurassic films.

Indeed, it seems that both series have a healthy audience, even in the era of the pandemic. Jurassic World Dominion’s impression of the world is currently continuing to grow, especially in the domestic market; thanks to the release of home entertainment. Thanks to the two available versions of the film, one of which is an extended version that restores Colin Trevorrow’s original vision of the film, even viewers who have seen the film in cinemas have reason to reconsider this pleasure.

Tracking the progress of Jurassic World 3 compared to its predecessors is technically still a bit disappointing. For reference, the total worldwide revenue from Jurassic World in 2015 was $1.67 billion when all was said and done. Even the slightly smaller fees of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018 are slightly eclipsed by Jurassic World Dominion with $1.31 billion in the bank. This later benchmark may still prove to be beaten, as the release of the film in Japan still seems to be chugging along.

We’ll have to wait and see what place in the pantheon of the legendary Universal franchise the final film “Jurassic World” will take. What is quite obvious is that the charm of dinosaur action has not disappeared, which means that wherever the studio decides to create a universe based on Michael Crichton’s books, it has a fan base ready to dig into it. this will happen before the Jurassic universe returns to its eager public, and how?

Jurassic World Dominion is currently available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD for rent or purchase. However, you can still find the movie at theater screenings, so check your local listings if you want to get more than a life experience. Meanwhile, if you are a Peacock Premium subscriber and are waiting for these dinosaurs to return home, Jurassic World Dominion will be available for streaming starting on September 2; with the option of both a theatrical and an extended version.