This should not have happened, as England were eliminated from the World Cup for the sixth time in their history at the quarterfinal stage after a 1-2 defeat by the reigning champion France on Saturday.

Skipper Harry Kane had a chance to beat Wayne Rooney as England’s all-time top scorer and match his team, but in the end he sent his penalty far over the crossbar.

The Three Lions can definitely be proud of their efforts, despite the heavy defeat, as they dominated the fights with the French most of the time.

The best player on the field was Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire, who received the overall highest score of 7.1 from the team.

French media called Maguire a weak link in the defense of the England national team and asked his team to transfer the game to the 29-year-old football player.

But Maguire withstood all the tests and was on top for most of the game, with the exception of France’s second goal when he was beaten by Olivier Giroud.

And he was close to putting England ahead in a draw when he confidently met Jordan Henderson’s free kick, but saw his powerful header hit the post.

Statistics confirm this. He won a total of seven duels and made as many as four takeaways of the ball, as well as made one decisive interception and tackle.

The United central defender made 101 touches of the ball and completed 78 passes, finishing the game with an impressive 86% pass accuracy.

And his passing, as usual, was flawless, as the former Leicester City player completed seven long passes, and also struck one shot on target.

A confident Maguire could be a Big boost for ETH

As Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane reached the World Cup semi-finals, United’s defenders lacked a solid leader given their EFL Cup clash against Burnley.

Eric Ten Haag will be happy to have his skipper back for the tournament, and Victor Lindelof is currently the only senior central defender at the club.

His form during the showpiece every four years will boost his self-confidence before returning to United, and Ten Hag can benefit enormously from his other options, which are currently unavailable.