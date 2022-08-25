Despite rumors of the next Bond&Age, Henry Cavill is Still doing well with the chances of Agent 007

Despite the lack of much movement in Bond 26, the ecosystem of James Bond films seems to be moving in certain directions. With the proposed 15-year plan envisioning a younger 007 agent, it looks like some key players in the race of chances may not be lucky in the final selection process. Don’t tell this to people betting on the next Bond, because even in light of such statements, Henry Cavill is a candidate who is still doing well.

This update comes from Express, which received the betting odds data through Ladbrokes. Although it’s not as vast a field as we’re usually used to, the four main contenders for the role of the next James Bond haven’t budged much. In fact, Henry Cavill is pretty closely followed by some of the usual suspects who technically should be disqualified. Here’s Where the Top 4 Potential Bonds Are, as Well as Their Ages:

Henry Cavill (39) — 2/1 Idris Elba (49) — 4/1 Jean Page (34) — 9/2 Tom Hardy (44) — 5/1

Since further rumors related to the next 007 agent indicated that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael J. Wilson is allegedly looking for James Bond at the age of about 30, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy are the main candidates who may drop out of the list. board. MGM recently made a deal for which Warner Bros. will distribute the Bond franchise internationally, starting with Bond 27, which has sparked talk of keeping the series on the big screen until 2037.

Long-term planning seems to be key here, and a younger actor will be needed in this role. If these rumors are true, Less often-Jean Page technically still has the advantage; despite what the stakes may say. Although he is currently engaged in the reboot of “The Saint” for Paramount, it is unknown whether this series will develop as the studio intended.

This uncertainty also hits Henry Cavill close to home. The Witcher star’s dance card is a bit complicated, as the constant nudges and suggestions that he can play Superman again in the DCEU muddy the waters. Not to mention that his own hypothetical long-term franchise is currently in development thanks to Apple TV+ and Matthew Vaughn’s spy thriller Argyle, which is being considered as a potential trilogy.

Although he is closer to aging beyond the supposed window of opportunity that the next James Bond should embody, Henry Cavill still rules the ball. As always, there is a widespread belief among players betting on James Bond that they should never let gossip get in the way of a good candidate. If you thought that the race to choose a new 007 agent would end soon, you can reconsider this opinion.

Filming for “Bond 26” won’t begin until 2024 at the earliest, and decisions underlying what approach to take with this new “reinvention” of the character are still under consideration. This game is far from winning, and the future of James Bond will continue to change until the key moments begin to take shape, which will clarify the picture of the future of this saga.

At the moment, Bond fans will have to be content with almost all the previous adventures of Agent 007 without leaving their own home. Amazon Prime subscribers have streaming access to almost the entire James Bond catalog, so going back to the classics shouldn’t be a problem.