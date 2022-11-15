Despite Kanye West’s objections, North West shared her favorite R-rated movie on social media.

Since Kanye West and Kim Kardashian divorced, it has become more difficult for them to be parents. Ye has four children with American socialites North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West. The former owner of Yeezy publicly questioned the upbringing of his children by calling out his ex-wife. He complained about the school curriculum and said he wanted his children to learn the right values and skills.

Moreover, the rapper once targeted Kris Jenner for influencing their future careers. Meanwhile, Ye was also concerned that the Kardashians are not restricting their use of social media, as their eldest daughter North West (9-year-old) regularly shares photos and videos online. And despite all her father’s objections, she shared her favorite R-rated movie on social media.

North West continues to use social media even after Kanye West disapproves of it.

According to the Daily Mail, North West recently posted a video on TikTok this weekend. In a video titled “Beginning my day”, set to Katy Perry’s hit California Gurls, she talked about her morning routine. North shares the official account with his mom Kim Kardashian under the name @kimandnorth.

The nine-year-old girl started the video by sharing her favorite movie she watches every morning. It turned out that she likes to watch the films “The Spell”, developed by the Motion Picture Association. This supernatural film franchise starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga has an R rating because it shows horror, violence and some disturbing images.

North also talked about how to do her hair and choose an outfit for the day. We have seen how North sometimes shared such videos with her mom on TikTok, because she likes this platform. But her father has a different opinion about this and does not approve of his daughter’s use of it.

“Security will not stand between me and my children, and my children will not be in TikTok without my permission,” West said in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

However, even after the statement of the singer Donda, it seems that Kardashian still allows her daughter to do what she wants, because the socialite cannot refuse her children.

What do you think about Kanye West forbidding his children to be part of the Internet? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.