Despite her arguments, she friends with Tristan Thompson

Despite the tensions between her sister Khloé and Tristan Thompson, Kim Kardashian has always maintained good relations with the athlete.

There are always twists and turns within the celebrity planet. It’s not Kim Kardashian who will say otherwise!

Last I heard, all is well for her. According to her Instagram feed, she continues to have the perfect love with Kanye West.

Indeed on the Web, the star multiplies the fiery statements about her man. In parallel to all this, Kim Kardashian continues to brilliantly manage her family life without forgetting her business.

For the pretty brunette, family is sacred! And right now, it’s quite possible that she’s listening to her sister Khloé’s latest love affairs.

While imagining a flashback with Tristan Thompson, True’s mom simply decided … To delete him as a friend via her social networks! Is the war between the two stars again ?!

If the Kardashian-Jenner clan ignores rumors, some tabloids are convinced so! And the main responsible would be in part Larsa Pippen … a former friend of Kim Kardashian!

KIM KARDASHIAN GREAT SUPPORT FROM TRISTAN THOMPSON!

Indeed, Kim Kardashian’s ex BFF recently confessed that she had a romance with “Koko” sweetheart. Obviously, this terrible confession also ignited the powder!

If Khloé Kardashian would have a hard time digesting the news, North’s mom would be able to sort things out perfectly. Proof…

Recently, Kim Kardashian congratulated the basketball player via her Instagram story on her new contract with the Celtics team. “Congratulations Tristan! Boston here we are ”, we could read on the Web.

A post that certainly pleased the main concerned. But radio silence on the Khloé side … To be continued!



