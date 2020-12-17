Despite GOG’s veto “will continue to push themselves”

The CD Projekt company had initially announced that the game would go on sale on its platform, but later retracted.

The controversy over Devotion does not stop for an instant. The game from the Taiwanese studio Red Candle Games, which was withdrawn from Steam two years ago, has been about to be relaunched on GOG, something that seemed to be done already. However, the same day that they announced its next availability, the CD Projekt store rectified and said that they had decided not to sell it due to complaints received from some players. In a statement, the study has underlined its intention not to give up.

“Although we regret the decision of GOG, we are willing to understand and respect it,” they write in the statement. “To the players who are looking forward to the Devotion relaunch, please accept our sincerest apologies. It is a difficult situation to overcome, but we will not stop trying ”. They do not explain what the next steps will be, although the outlook is bleak for the work of Red Candle Games.

Complaints from players or interests in China?

And it is that the official version refers to the complaints of the fans, but the interest of CD Projekt to expand in a market as tasty as the Chinese does not go unnoticed. Devotion’s problem arises precisely from a conflict with the Asian country, since the players found a secret content in which a satirical mockery against President Xi Jinping appeared, whom they compared with the Disney character Winnie the Pooh. This controversy resulted in a review bombing campaign and the subsequent withdrawal of the game from Steam.

When all that happened, Red Candle Games preferred not to try to relaunch the product anytime soon. Two years later it does not seem that it will be possible either. Will it ever see the light of day in a digital store? We will see what the next steps are, but the Epic Games Store is an unlikely option because the Chinese company Tencent owns a significant part of the company. For now, a whole jug of cold water for the developer, whose publisher suffered the withdrawal of the business license in China because of the controversy.



