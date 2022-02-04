Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Fall, These Projects Are Flying!

Cryptocurrencies have made a great slaughter by following the footsteps of Bitcoin. The falling price for months has resulted in losses of more than 70% for many popular altcoins. So, should investors in crypto markets only turn to classic tokens or coins? The latest data shows that the new trend is gaining more.

OpenSea Records Monthly Volume

NFTs collect every week and get off to a strong start to 2022, but what makes these collections so valuable? In the last two weeks, Azuki, Bored Ape Yacht Club, CloneX and Mutant Ape Yacht Club have seen significant increases in base prices and overall sales volume. In the last seven days alone, all four projects have generated an estimated value of $365.9 million, according to data from OpenSea.

While the crypto market is steadily recovering from a protracted bloodbath, nonfungible token (NFT) markets like LookRare and OpenSea are steadily increasing in volume. The data shows that the top five collections have increased their average daily prices by at least 5%, and Azuki has seen a staggering 55% increase in the last seven days.

The Azuki NFT collection entered the ecosystem with its red pill version, referring to the Matrix, instead calling it red beans. The red bean finally reveals itself to be an anime-inspired avatar that gives users access to Azuki’s Garden. Anime collection seems to have long been desired as it continues to capture collectors with its art and lore.

Azuki’s base prices have risen significantly from 4.29 Ethereum (ETH) to 11.29 Ether currently, an increase of 163% since its announcement on January 21, 2022, according to Dune Analytics.

The BAYC collection on LookRare has a combined volume of over $42.1 million, while OpenSea has generated more than double that amount ($87.7 million) in just seven days. According to DappRadar, the price point hasn’t deterred buyers. In the last seven days, BAYC has increased the number of investors by approximately 74%. Sales across all platforms, on the other hand, saw $16 billion in January.

Requirement for Enriched Crypto Portfolio

A significant portion of cryptocurrency investors consider NFT collections unnecessary or empty. However, despite the decline in the general markets, those who enriched their portfolios with NFT benefited from the process. Of course, investing in the right projects and not avoiding sales where necessary is an important rule in NFT investments.

If you have DeFi, Web3, Layer1, Layer2 and Metaverse tokens in your portfolio, why not add a few NFT collections in between? Many investors complain about high gas fees and the expensiveness of collectibles. However, on platforms such as Magiceden and Fractal, NFT investments can be made even with figures as low as 20-30 dollars. Moreover, these platforms operating in the Solana ecosystem demand almost zero transaction fees. Maybe we just need to see that going against the trend doesn’t make much money.